Europe

Europe

Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules

European nations, including the UK, France, Spain, and Italy, have incurred significant financial losses due to the expiration of massive quantities of the COVID-19 antiviral drug, Paxlovid. British analytics firm Airfinity estimates that $1.1 billion worth of the drug has already expired, with the figure anticipated to rise to $2.2 billion by the end of February 2024. The expiration of these antiviral drugs is largely attributed to overly restrictive prescription rules that have curtailed their usage.

Wastage of Paxlovid: A Billion-Dollar Loss

According to Airfinity, over 1.5 million five-day treatment courses of Pfizer’s antiviral drug have been left unused and expired across Europe by the end of November 2023. By February 2024, this figure is expected to more than double, reaching about 3.1 million expired courses. This represents a significant financial loss, with the cost of wasted drugs estimated to be around $2.2 billion.

The United Kingdom has the dubious distinction of having the highest unused stock of expired antiviral courses in Europe. Over one million doses of Paxlovid have expired in the UK, costing the nation approximately $700 million. It is projected that this figure could potentially double by June 2024.

Prescription Barriers and Expiry of Antiviral Drugs

Strict eligibility criteria for the prescription of Paxlovid have been a significant hurdle in the effective utilization of the antiviral drug. Despite the EU authorization, the rigid prescription rules have hindered access to the potentially life-saving treatment, leading to the wastage of massive quantities of the drug. Pfizer has commented on the situation, stating that the expiration of unused medication is an inevitable part of the rapid response by manufacturers and governments to the pandemic.

Europe Health
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

