Europe Leads in Baby Product Innovations, Organic Claims Dominate Launches

Europe is emerging as a hub of innovation in the baby and toddler product sector, accounting for 43% of the new product development (NPD) share from October 2022 to September 2023, according to recent data by Innova Market Insights. Baby formula and milk were the most common types of products introduced globally, but baby drinks experienced the most significant growth and presented the greatest opportunities for development.

Organic Claims Leading the Launches

Product claims play a crucial role in swaying consumer decisions. In the baby and toddler product sector, organic claims were the most frequent among these launches. This aligns with a broader trend in the food and beverage industry where consumers are increasingly seeking out organic and natural products. However, low-calorie claims have seen the most rapid increase in popularity over the time period, indicating a growing interest in healthier options for baby and toddler nutrition.

Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula Enters US Market

While Europe takes the lead in baby product innovations, US markets are not lagging. Dutch-based goat milk product maker Ausnutria Kabrita recently launched a goat milk-based infant formula in the US. The formula, which meets all FDA nutrient requirements, is closer in nutritional composition to breast milk than cow’s milk-based formulas and contains whey and casein proteins, SN2 palmitic acid, and higher levels of oligosaccharides prebiotics. The company aims to educate caregivers on the health benefits of goat milk and will share its research through webinars and other engagements.

Emerging Trends in Baby and Toddler Nutrition

According to Innova Market Insights, there is a 28% average annual growth in global baby formula and milk enriched with human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) across five years, with Asia leading these launches. Early nutrition products featuring human residential Bifidobacteria (HRB) have seen a 15% yearly increase in introduction between 2018 and 2022. Europe and APAC regions account for over 84% of these global launches. This indicates a strong interest in probiotics and gut health in infant nutrition. Joint health in F&B and supplement product launches grew 15% over the past five years, with the US and Canada leading product launches with joint health claims at 38%, followed by Europe at 37%. The use of electrolyte claims is rising in the sports RTD with electrolytes category, and beauty from within and skin health claims in supplements and functional nutrition product launches grew 22% over the past five years.

These trends highlight the evolving landscape of the baby and toddler product sector. With Europe leading in new product development and the rising emphasis on health claims, it’s clear that the industry is rapidly moving towards healthier and more varied options in baby and toddler nutrition.