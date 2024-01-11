Eureka to Host ‘8 Dimensions of Wellness’ Diabetes Clinic

On January 18, between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., the Eureka United Methodist Church, situated at 208 N. Callender St., Eureka, will host an ‘8 Dimensions of Wellness’ diabetes clinic. The session is spearheaded by Jenna Smith, a renowned nutrition and wellness educator, and a registered dietician. This clinic seeks to provide individuals grappling with diabetes a comprehensive understanding of wellness, assisting them in carving a balanced path in their personal wellness journeys.

‘8 Dimensions of Wellness’ – A New Approach to Diabetes Management

This instructive session is not a standalone event. It is a part of a series of monthly informal clinics orchestrated by the Illinois Extension. Each of these clinics is dedicated to different topics and is specifically designed to cater to those suffering from diabetes. The ‘8 Dimensions of Wellness’ clinic aims to delve into various wellness aspects, potentially transforming the way individuals perceive and manage their condition.

Jenna Smith – Guiding the Path to Wellness

Jenna Smith, a reputed nutrition and wellness educator, will lead the session. As a registered dietician, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table, guiding participants through the labyrinth of wellness dimensions. Her insights will allow attendees to comprehend the interconnectedness of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health, further bolstering their fight against diabetes.

Free Admission and No Prior Registration

The program is entirely complimentary and does not mandate prior registration—an effort to ensure that the maximum number of individuals can benefit from this enlightening initiative. For further details, interested individuals can visit the website provided or reach out to Jenna Smith via email or phone.

With such initiatives, the Illinois Extension continues to play a pivotal role in fostering a healthier community, shedding light on the complexities of diabetes, and empowering individuals to embark on their personal wellness journeys.