Europe

EU Withdraws ‘Hot Chip Challenge’ Over Health Concerns

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
EU Withdraws 'Hot Chip Challenge' Over Health Concerns

The ‘Hot Chip Challenge,’ a single tortilla chip seasoned with the fiery Carolina Reaper and Trinidad Moruga Scorpion chili peppers, has been officially withdrawn from sale across the European Union (EU), including Malta, following serious health concerns linked to its high capsaicin content. The chip, notorious for its extreme heat, is packaged in a coffin-shaped box, complete with disposable gloves, and carries a stern warning for adult-only consumption.

A Viral Hit Gone Wrong

Despite the explicit warnings, the ‘Hot Chip Challenge’ became a social media sensation, particularly among teenagers eager to share their reactions online. This led to a proliferation of viral videos, some amassing hundreds of millions of views. However, the thrill-seeking trend took a tragic turn when several serious incidents were reported, including the death of a 14-year-old boy in the United States and the hospitalizations of multiple children who had consumed the infamous chip.

EU Takes Action

German states were the first to impose a ban on the chip, with an EU-wide ban following suit after food health authorities in Germany, Switzerland, Czechia, and Italy appealed for it. This ban marks a unique case where a food containing naturally occurring capsaicin has been deemed excessively dangerous. In compliance with the EU order, Maltese retailer Beer Head has removed the product from its shelves.

Manufacturer’s Response

The manufacturer expressed disappointment with the decision, asserting that they adhered to all EU regulations and that the peppers used in the chip are approved for consumption by the European Food Safety Authority. Despite this, the manufacturer’s website now acknowledges the product’s recall, noting that the ‘Hot Chip Challenge’ is currently under evaluation as an unsafe food.

In the wake of this unprecedented action, questions arise about the balance between consumer freedom and necessary protection, particularly in the realm of viral internet challenges. The tragedy tied to the ‘Hot Chip Challenge’ serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking behind the screen, masked by the allure of viral fame.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

