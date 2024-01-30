EU Proposes New Regulation for Companies to Finance Cleaning Microplastics from Wastewater

In an unprecedented move, the European Union (EU) has proposed a set of regulations that impose a financial responsibility on pharmaceutical, beauty, and chemical companies to address the escalating issue of microplastics in urban wastewater. The proposed laws mandate these companies to shoulder at least 80% of the costs associated with the removal of pollutants from sewage treatment processes. In addition, they are charged with the responsibility of managing expenses related to data collection and verification concerning the impact of their products on wastewater.

A Step Towards Zero-pollution

The initiative is a fundamental pillar of the EU's zero-pollution action plan, following a previous ban on the intentional addition of microplastics to products. The proposal grants the EU member states the discretion to manage the remaining costs, with municipalities housing populations of 150,000 or more being mandated to implement advanced sewage treatment processes by 2039 and 2045. These processes are aimed at the removal of nitrogen, phosphorus, and micropollutants. The regulations come at a time when the issue of microplastics is gaining global attention, given their ubiquitous presence in the air, water, and food, and the yet unknown health implications.

Regulatory Challenges and Commitments

The EU has experienced difficulties in enforcing existing sewage treatment regulations, with Spain recently referred to the European Court of Justice for non-compliance. Notwithstanding these hurdles, the EU remains unwavering in its commitment to achieving climate neutrality, identifying urban wastewater treatment as a significant factor in attaining this goal. However, the proposal's potential impacts on the accessibility and affordability of medicines are under consideration, with no specific mention of the possible effects on the costs of personal care products.

Next Steps

The proposed agreement now awaits approval by the European Council and the European Parliament's environment committee. Upon receiving the required endorsements, the formal adoption and enforcement of the regulations can take place, marking a significant milestone in the EU's journey towards a zero-pollution future. This development not only underscores the EU's commitment to environmental conservation but also sets a precedent for other regions to follow in the global fight against pollution.