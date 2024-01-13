en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Estonia

Estonia’s Family Doctor Crisis: A Tug-of-war Between Tradition and Evolution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Estonia’s Family Doctor Crisis: A Tug-of-war Between Tradition and Evolution

At the heart of Estonia, an impending crisis looms menacingly. The nation is grappling with a family doctor crisis, triggered by the rapid retirement of seasoned doctors and the hesitation of the younger generation to step into their roles. This predicament threatens to create a void in readily available medical treatment for the populace, necessitating the exploration of viable solutions to mitigate the issue.

Remote Consultations: A Temporary Respite?

The prospect of transitioning to remote consultations as the fundamental form of patient care is being examined. This approach would lessen the dependency on family doctors and ensure that only those in critical need visit healthcare centers. Such a strategy, while previously employed for war refugees from Ukraine, is not without its potential pitfalls.

The Association of Family Doctors: A Voice of Concern

The Association of Family Doctors in Estonia has voiced its apprehensions regarding this remote consultation model. The fear is that this could pave the way for private clinics to monopolize the market and inflate prices, a scenario witnessed in Finland. The Estonian Health Insurance Fund acknowledges the urgency for solutions and the necessity for an overhaul in the distribution of primary care work.

Ministry of Social Affairs: Fostering Change

The Ministry of Social Affairs regards the remote consultation model as a stop-gap measure. Instead, it proposes that shifting the onus from individual doctors to institutions could reignite interest in the profession. The ministry underscores the urgency for a more pliable working life, resonating with the evolving expectations of employees.

With nearly half of Estonia’s family doctors either recently retired or on the brink of retirement, the need for a sustainable solution to the healthcare quandary is palpable. As Estonia navigates this crisis, the world watches, aching for a resolution that could potentially serve as a model for other nations facing similar challenges.

0
Estonia Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Estonia

See more
20 hours ago
Harsh Winter Conditions Likely Cause of Multi-Vehicle Collision on Tallinn Ring Road
On a frigid Friday morning, the Tallinn Ring Road transformed into a chilling tableau of twisted metal and shattered glass. A severe multi-vehicle collision occurred, leaving 11 individuals injured and eight requiring hospitalization. The crash involved a staggering 25 different vehicles – a motley collection of trucks, passenger cars, and vans. When and Where? The
Harsh Winter Conditions Likely Cause of Multi-Vehicle Collision on Tallinn Ring Road
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Zelenskyy's Estonia Visit Signals Diplomatic Stride in Bilateral Cooperation
2 days ago
Zelenskyy's Estonia Visit Signals Diplomatic Stride in Bilateral Cooperation
Estonian Court Overturns Fine on MP Jaak Valge in Soviet-Era Flag Incident
21 hours ago
Estonian Court Overturns Fine on MP Jaak Valge in Soviet-Era Flag Incident
PointPay: Pioneering the Crypto Banking Revolution
1 day ago
PointPay: Pioneering the Crypto Banking Revolution
Estonian Model: A Game-changing Tax Reform for the Insurance Industry
2 days ago
Estonian Model: A Game-changing Tax Reform for the Insurance Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
137th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jump Event: A Historic Leap into Action
10 seconds
137th Annual Ishpeming Ski Jump Event: A Historic Leap into Action
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
12 seconds
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: A Clash of Titans, The Rams Vs The Lions
Bangladesh PM Unfazed by Potential Sanctions: Opposition Accused of Seeking Foreign Intervention
15 seconds
Bangladesh PM Unfazed by Potential Sanctions: Opposition Accused of Seeking Foreign Intervention
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
26 seconds
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid: Implications for the Republican Field
Qatar's Asian Nations Cup Ceremony: A Stage for Solidarity with Palestine
44 seconds
Qatar's Asian Nations Cup Ceremony: A Stage for Solidarity with Palestine
Unraveling Global and Domestic Tensions: Insights from Misfits Radio Program
53 seconds
Unraveling Global and Domestic Tensions: Insights from Misfits Radio Program
34th District Seat: Republicans Austin See and Nancy Jenkins-Arno Declare Candidacies
1 min
34th District Seat: Republicans Austin See and Nancy Jenkins-Arno Declare Candidacies
Isaiah Sategna Prioritizes Football; Jordan Anthony Commits to Dual-Sport Participation at Arkansas
2 mins
Isaiah Sategna Prioritizes Football; Jordan Anthony Commits to Dual-Sport Participation at Arkansas
Freshman Shawnti Jackson Shatters Records at Arkansas Invitational
2 mins
Freshman Shawnti Jackson Shatters Records at Arkansas Invitational
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app