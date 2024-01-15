en English
Health

Esteemed Ophthalmologist Dr. Bhavana Sharma Honored with Sushrut Samman

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Esteemed Ophthalmologist Dr. Bhavana Sharma Honored with Sushrut Samman

Dr. Bhavana Sharma, a distinguished personality in the field of ophthalmology, has been conferred with the illustrious Sushrut Samman at the 7th National Assembly of the Forum of Ophthalmic Teachers of India (FOTI), hosted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. This highly esteemed award, the pinnacle of accolades bestowed by FOTI, honors individuals for their significant contributions to ophthalmology.

Recognition for Exceptional Contributions

Dr. Sharma, who holds the position of Professor and Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at AIIMS Bhopal, was celebrated for her exceptional accomplishments and unwavering commitment to promoting ophthalmic education and practice. The event, chaired by Prof. J S Titiyal, served as a forum for professionals in ophthalmology to assemble and deliberate on the most recent developments in this field.

Expressing Gratitude and Appreciation

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Sharma voiced her appreciation and emphasized the collective efforts necessary for the advancement of ophthalmic knowledge. Acknowledging the synergy of teamwork and inter-professional collaboration, she expressed gratitude towards her colleagues and students who have been a part of her journey.

Reactions and Congratulatory Remarks

Prof. (Dr) Ajai Singh, the Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, extended his congratulations to Dr. Sharma on her well-deserved recognition. The entire AIIMS community, students, and peers in the ophthalmology field expressed their admiration and delight for Dr. Sharma’s achievement, viewing it as a testament to her dedication and commitment to the field of ophthalmology.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

