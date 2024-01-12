Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires

The esteemed Mr Justice Jacob Wit, a well-regarded judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), has recently retired. His illustrious career, spanning almost five decades, is a testament to his dedication to the pursuit of justice. The last 18 years of his service were devoted to the CCJ, an institution that has greatly benefited from his expertise in various legal fields, including military, administrative, constitutional, and international human rights law.

A Stalwart on the CCJ Bench

Justice Wit is recognized as a pivotal figure in the CCJ. His knowledge and experience have significantly shaped the Court’s operations. Notably, he was part of the inaugural Bench of the CCJ, a role he shared with the current CCJ President, the Hon. Mr Justice Adrian Saunders. Justice Wit’s retirement is attributed to health challenges, marking the end of a distinguished era in the CCJ’s history.

Legacy of a Legal Luminary

Justice Wit’s journey in law commenced with his studies at the Vrije Universiteit of Amsterdam, where he graduated with honors. He officially assumed his role as a CCJ judge in 2005, and since then, he has made an indelible mark on the legal landscape of the Caribbean. The Hon. Mr Justice Adrian Saunders expressed deep appreciation for Justice Wit’s contributions, notably his coordination of the CCJ Academy for Law’s Biennial Conference and Regional Town Hall on crime, which were instrumental in shaping the region’s legal discourse.

Recent CCJ Court Activities

In continuation of its vital role in the Caribbean region’s legal system, the CCJ recently adjudicated several significant cases. It allowed an appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeal of Guyana, dismissed an application by the United Workers Party regarding Dominica’s 2019 election, and issued reasons for allowing a Barbadian appeal in a case heard in March 2023. These rulings underscore the Court’s commitment to delivering justice, a mission that Justice Wit has passionately championed throughout his tenure.