en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees

In Ukraine, the echoes of war reverberate far beyond the battlefield, leaving a trail of heart-wrenching human stories. One such tale is that of Alexis Cholas, a former surgeon turned volunteer combat medic. Cholas lost his right arm to the war, but this didn’t spell the end of his career in healthcare. His professional life experienced a resurgence, thanks to a high-tech bionic arm from Ukrainian company, Esper Bionics.

Esper Bionics: Giving Hope to the Hopeless

The Esper Hand, a bionic prosthetic, is equipped with cutting-edge myoelectric technology. This allows users to control the limb using electrical signals generated by the remaining muscles. The result is a limb that offers greater mobility and has the potential to restore fine motor skills, a marked enhancement over traditional prosthetics.

Yet, the demand for these advanced limbs outpaces the supply. Esper Bionics’ production hub, nestled in the bustling city of Kyiv, struggles to satiate the growing demand. The company produces around a dozen bionic hands a month, selling them at cost in Ukraine for $7,000. In contrast, their price tag in the U.S. is over $20,000.

The Cost of Mobility

Conventional artificial limbs, though inferior in functionality, are significantly cheaper, ranging from $800 to $2,700. They are also available free of charge through the public healthcare system in Ukraine. For bionic prosthetics, additional funding often comes from charities or rehabilitation centers.

However, the Esper Hand brings more than just enhanced capabilities to the table. This bionic prosthetic is powered by artificial intelligence, enabling it to learn from the user’s interactions over time and adapt accordingly.

A Beacon of Resilience

Today, Cholas works as a rehab specialist, using his bionic arm not only to perform his duties but also as a testament to human resilience. He treats other amputees, leveraging his personal experience to build rapport and provide effective care. His story is a beacon of hope, a testament to human courage, and a vivid illustration of technology’s potential to restore a semblance of normalcy in the wake of life-altering events.

0
AI & ML Health Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating the Digital Landscape: Insights from Daniel Miessler

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unlocking AI's Potential: The Power of Prompt Engineering

By Saboor Bayat

Chalk: Reinventing Data Pipelines for Real-Time AI Decision-Making

By Muhammad Jawad

Stock Traders Daily's AI Revolutionizes Trading in Pitney Bowes Inc 6.70% Notes

By Rizwan Shah

Stock Traders Daily Introduces AI-Powered Tool to Safeguard Investors ...
@AI & ML · 38 mins
Stock Traders Daily Introduces AI-Powered Tool to Safeguard Investors ...
heart comment 0
Former Google Employee Challenges AI Fears, Advocates for Balanced View

By Mazhar Abbas

Former Google Employee Challenges AI Fears, Advocates for Balanced View
Reddit Unveils AI Tool for Preemptive Content Moderation

By Wojciech Zylm

Reddit Unveils AI Tool for Preemptive Content Moderation
Speqta AB Announces Leadership Change: Gustav Westman to Take Over as Group CEO

By Waqas Arain

Speqta AB Announces Leadership Change: Gustav Westman to Take Over as Group CEO
NFP Crypto: A Revolutionary AI-Driven Platform in the Web3 Space

By BNN Correspondents

NFP Crypto: A Revolutionary AI-Driven Platform in the Web3 Space
Latest Headlines
World News
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
24 seconds
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
37 seconds
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
37 seconds
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
39 seconds
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
40 seconds
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup
47 seconds
Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup
Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi's Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector
48 seconds
Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi's Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
1 min
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
'Bidenomics': Biden Administration's Economic Policy Focuses on Reducing Costs
1 min
'Bidenomics': Biden Administration's Economic Policy Focuses on Reducing Costs
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app