Escalating Incidence of Schistosomiasis Post-Akosombo Dam Spillage: A Wake-up Call

Stakeholders have sounded the alarm over the rapidly escalating incidence of female genital schistosomiasis (FGS) in lakeside communities within the Volta Basin in the aftermath of the Akosombo Dam spillage. This tropical river-borne disease, also known as bilharzia, has a far-reaching impact, including the potential to cause infertility and maternal morbidity. Classified among neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), schistosomiasis is now feared to have taken root in over 400 communities across five regions sharing the Volta Basin.

World NTDs Awareness Day Symposium

The critical issue of schistosomiasis was highlighted during a symposium held in Ho to mark the 2024 World NTDs Awareness Day. Among the speakers, Ben Sackey, the Director of the Environmental and Sustainable Development Department of the Volta River Authority (VRA), unveiled the challenges of schistosomiasis that have been exacerbated by the dam's construction. Sackey pointed out that the spillage floods carried aquatic weeds hosting snails, the vectors for the schistosomiasis-causing worms. These weeds potentially spread the disease to previously unaffected communities.

Baseline Study to Control Spread

In an attempt to curb the post-spillage spread, a baseline study on the infection's spread is being conducted by the University of Health and Allied Sciences in collaboration with the VRA. The broader plan includes projects like dredging the lower Volta and developing economic value for aquatic weeds.

Prevalence and Impact of FGS

Professor Emmanuel Morhe, a leading authority in the field, emphasized that FGS is a highly neglected gynaecological condition in sub-Saharan Africa, affecting over 50% of females in the region. He underscored the increased risk among women and girls in underdeveloped countries, with an estimated 56 million affected in Africa south of the Sahara. The complications from schistosomiasis are far-reaching, including infertility, ectopic pregnancies, and an increased HIV risk. A study in the Volta basin found a 36.21% prevalence rate among 400 surveyed women, with teens and young adults being most affected.

Dr. Alfred Kwesi Manyeh, who leads the UHAS-VRA baseline study, highlighted the community's heavy dependence on the infested river for livelihoods. He stressed the need for better water supply, social mobilization, and stakeholder engagement. The symposium, themed "Addressing the Burden of Schistosomiasis and the Related Conditions in Ghana Towards Achievement of the 2023 Road Map", concluded with a route march to raise awareness of NTDs in the community.