Health

Erin Ong: From Corporate Recruitment to Yoga Instruction and Body Positivity

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Erin Ong: From Corporate Recruitment to Yoga Instruction and Body Positivity

In Singapore’s bustling metropolis, Erin Ong, a 34-year-old fitness, yoga, and calisthenics coach, is making waves with her fitness and social enterprise gym, Push Pull Give. Her journey towards fitness and yoga, which began as a personal endeavor to improve her flexibility, has grown into a passion for teaching yoga and guiding others on their fitness journeys.

The Journey to Fitness and Yoga

Contrary to expectations, Ong was not particularly active in sports during her childhood. Her interest in fitness and yoga sparked later in life, and after five years of consistent practice, she noticed a significant improvement. This personal progress inspired her to share her knowledge and passion with others, leading her to leave her corporate job in recruitment to become a full-time yoga instructor.

Nutrition and Exercise Routine

As a fitness coach, Ong understands the importance of a balanced diet in fueling her coaching sessions and personal strength training. She steers clear of fried and processed foods, choosing instead to nourish her body with whole grains. However, she does allow herself the occasional indulgence in sweets and bread. Despite her busy schedule, she aims to maintain a regular exercise routine, including strength and mobility training sessions alongside running.

Overcoming Insecurities and Promoting Body Positivity

Ong’s journey to self-confidence wasn’t without its challenges. She had to overcome insecurities about her body and navigate the pressures of her corporate career. However, she emerged stronger, expressing pride in her body and advocating body positivity. She encourages others to take pride in their bodies too, reinforcing the message that every body is beautiful and worthy of respect.

Health Lifestyle
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

