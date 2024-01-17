Erie VA Medical Center Launches Innovative Medical Foster Home Program

In a significant development, the Erie VA Medical Center has unveiled a new initiative known as the Medical Foster Home (MFH) Program. This unique scheme provides an alternative to traditional nursing home care, offering veterans the chance to live in a private, non-institutional setting.

Bringing Care Home

Unlike regular nursing homes, the MFH Program enables veterans who require nursing home-level care to reside in a private home within their community. The caregivers, who are not required to have prior medical experience, are tasked with providing around-the-clock care and supervision. They assist with daily living activities and ensure the veteran's comfort and well-being.

A Community-Based Initiative

The program underscores a long-term commitment, pairing veterans with homes that cater to their physical, social, and emotional needs. The goal is to enhance the quality of life for older veterans, and early indications suggest it can be more cost-effective than traditional nursing homes, with superior health outcomes for veterans.

Unwavering Support from the VA

Importantly, the program includes backing from the VA's Home-Based Primary Care Program. The VA also provides training to equip caregivers with the skills needed to deliver the planned care effectively. Those interested in becoming caregivers can reach out to the MFH Program coordinator for further information and guidance.

This initiative is currently being rolled out in the Sterling, Fort Collins/Loveland, and Cheyenne, Wyo., areas. It marks a significant shift in the approach to long-term care for veterans, moving away from institutional settings and fostering a sense of community involvement and care.