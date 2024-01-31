Erie SeaWolves President to Lead 2024 Erie Walk to End Alzheimer's

Greg Coleman, the esteemed president of Erie SeaWolves, has been named the event chair for the 2024 Erie Walk to End Alzheimer's, a significant announcement by the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pennsylvania. Coleman's association with the Erie SeaWolves, a team that thrives on creating cherished memories, draws a poignant parallel to the harrowing impact Alzheimer's disease inflicts on families, erasing their shared experiences and connections.

Alzheimer's: A Major Health Concern

Alzheimer's disease remains a formidable health challenge, standing as the leading cause of death in the United States. The disease's reach is extensive, with over 6 million Americans grappling with its debilitating effects. The state of Pennsylvania doesn't escape the scourge either, reporting an alarming number of over 280,000 people living with the disease, and 400,000 caregivers bearing the brunt of its impact.

Erie Walk to End Alzheimer's: A Global Movement

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is recognized worldwide as the premier event dedicated to elevating awareness and generating funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. The commitment is palpable, with countless individuals rallying, uniting in their resolve to combat this life-altering disease.

2024 Walk: The Countdown Begins

The 2024 edition of the walk is slated for Saturday, September 21, at Perry Square. The day promises to be one of solidarity, hope, and relentless pursuit of a world without Alzheimer's. Individuals eager to participate or contribute to this noble cause can access further information on the event's official website.