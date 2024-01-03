en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia

Equality Health, a pioneer in the realm of value-based care (VBC), has announced plans to extend its services to Virginia, with a specific aim to assist primary care providers (PCPs) and health plans through its Medicaid-first model. This latest development is set to cater to the healthcare requirements of nearly 2 million Medicaid enrollees in the state.

Reforming Traditional Healthcare Systems

The approach adopted by Equality Health includes the provision of proprietary technology, in-practice coaching, an activity-based financial model, and community-based member support. These resources are designed to drive improved cost, quality, and health outcomes. The company’s VBC model offers vital assistance to PCPs in the transition away from traditional fee-for-service systems, which are often inefficient and burdensome, especially for independent practices dealing with multiple health plans. By equipping providers with CareEmpower technology and other tools at no cost, Equality Health aims to simplify administrative tasks and bolster the coordination of clinical and social care.

Supporting Health Plans and Care Management Teams

In addition to aiding providers, Equality Health also supports health plans’ quality initiatives and serves as an extension to their care management teams. The organization’s expansion in Virginia comes on the heels of its growth in other states and the development of the Equality Health at Home care program, an initiative designed to aid medically complex members.

Community-based Health Programs

The Equality Health Foundation is also set to introduce community-based health programs in Virginia to promote health equity among diverse and underserved populations. Equality Health has partnered with over 3,200 PCPs and covers 700,000 lives across Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, and Louisiana. The organization is committed to revolutionizing care delivery through the utilization of local resources, fostering stronger connections between payers, providers, members, and community resources.

Overall, the expansion of Equality Health into Virginia is a significant step towards addressing the healthcare needs of the state’s Medicaid enrollees, and supporting PCPs and health plans in their efforts to improve the healthcare experience for their members. The company’s innovative model and commitment to health equity have the potential to bring about a significant transformation in the state’s healthcare landscape.

0
Health United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
In a groundbreaking study led by Dr. Brendesha M. Tynes of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, a connection between online racial discrimination and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms has been discovered among 525 Black adolescents. The research also unveiled a correlation between PTSD symptoms and suicidal thoughts within this group. These significant findings
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
5 mins ago
Groundbreaking Research Links Parkinson's Disease to Gut Bacteria
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
5 mins ago
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice
Breakthrough in Fight Against Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus: Decoy Molecule Shows Promise
3 mins ago
Breakthrough in Fight Against Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus: Decoy Molecule Shows Promise
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
4 mins ago
Adolescent Brain Research Unravels the Mystery of Risky Decision-Making
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
4 mins ago
Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure
Latest Headlines
World News
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
47 seconds
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
48 seconds
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
59 seconds
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
1 min
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
1 min
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
NMSA Opens Nominations for Annual Sports Awards and Hall of Fame
2 mins
NMSA Opens Nominations for Annual Sports Awards and Hall of Fame
Stevandrae Wells: From Basketball Player to International Referee
2 mins
Stevandrae Wells: From Basketball Player to International Referee
UK Conflict Reparations: A Better Way to Spend the Funds?
2 mins
UK Conflict Reparations: A Better Way to Spend the Funds?
Rookie Julian Phillips Stands Out in Chicago Bulls' Loss
2 mins
Rookie Julian Phillips Stands Out in Chicago Bulls' Loss
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app