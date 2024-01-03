Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia

Equality Health, a pioneer in the realm of value-based care (VBC), has announced plans to extend its services to Virginia, with a specific aim to assist primary care providers (PCPs) and health plans through its Medicaid-first model. This latest development is set to cater to the healthcare requirements of nearly 2 million Medicaid enrollees in the state.

Reforming Traditional Healthcare Systems

The approach adopted by Equality Health includes the provision of proprietary technology, in-practice coaching, an activity-based financial model, and community-based member support. These resources are designed to drive improved cost, quality, and health outcomes. The company’s VBC model offers vital assistance to PCPs in the transition away from traditional fee-for-service systems, which are often inefficient and burdensome, especially for independent practices dealing with multiple health plans. By equipping providers with CareEmpower technology and other tools at no cost, Equality Health aims to simplify administrative tasks and bolster the coordination of clinical and social care.

Supporting Health Plans and Care Management Teams

In addition to aiding providers, Equality Health also supports health plans’ quality initiatives and serves as an extension to their care management teams. The organization’s expansion in Virginia comes on the heels of its growth in other states and the development of the Equality Health at Home care program, an initiative designed to aid medically complex members.

Community-based Health Programs

The Equality Health Foundation is also set to introduce community-based health programs in Virginia to promote health equity among diverse and underserved populations. Equality Health has partnered with over 3,200 PCPs and covers 700,000 lives across Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, and Louisiana. The organization is committed to revolutionizing care delivery through the utilization of local resources, fostering stronger connections between payers, providers, members, and community resources.

Overall, the expansion of Equality Health into Virginia is a significant step towards addressing the healthcare needs of the state’s Medicaid enrollees, and supporting PCPs and health plans in their efforts to improve the healthcare experience for their members. The company’s innovative model and commitment to health equity have the potential to bring about a significant transformation in the state’s healthcare landscape.