Equal Bereavement Leave for Miscarriages: Charity Urges Extension to 999 Workers

Following the introduction of new NHS England guidelines granting staff paid bereavement leave for miscarriages occurring before the six-month mark, The Laura Hyde Foundation (LHF) is advocating for similar rights to be extended to police officers and firefighters. This call for action aims to provide uniform support across emergency services, recognizing the emotional and physical toll of miscarriages irrespective of employment sector.

Addressing the Disparity

Liam Barnes, chairman of LHF, highlighted the ethical necessity of offering paid leave to NHS staff suffering from the loss of a child, advocating for this policy to encompass all 999 workers. The recent NHS framework allows for up to 10 days' paid leave for women and up to five days for their partners in the event of a miscarriage before 24 weeks of pregnancy. This development, while a significant step forward, leaves police officers and firefighters without comparable support, underscoring a disparity in workplace bereavement policies.

Broader Support and Advocacy

Rosie Leverton of Tommy's and Clea Harmer of Sands praised the NHS's decision, emphasizing the importance of workplace support for individuals experiencing miscarriage. They, alongside LHF, are urging other employers, including police and fire services, to adopt similar policies. Additionally, solicitor Keeley Lengthorn is lobbying for legislative changes through her George's Law campaign, aiming to secure bereavement leave rights universally for early pregnancy loss.

Looking Towards Legislative Change

Current UK legislation does not offer bereavement leave for miscarriages occurring before the 24-week mark, creating a gap in support for many families. The movement spearheaded by LHF and supported by charities like Tommy's and Sands seeks not only to bridge this gap for emergency service workers but also to inspire a broader legislative shift. This would ensure that all individuals facing the tragedy of a miscarriage receive the time and support needed to grieve, regardless of their profession.