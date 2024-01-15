Epiphany Dermatology Partners with North Pointe Dermatology to Expand Operations in Atlanta

Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology firm, has bolstered its operations in the Atlanta, Georgia area through a strategic partnership with North Pointe Dermatology, a renowned dermatology and cosmetic services provider in the Alpharetta region. The deal will enhance the provision of high-quality dermatologic care in the Atlanta market, a step that aligns with Epiphany's mission to make dermatologic care accessible and of high standards.

Advertisment

Dr. Corinne Smith Joins Epiphany Dermatology

Dr. Corinne Smith, a board-certified dermatologist and the driving force behind North Pointe Dermatology, has expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership. She underlined the synergy of values between the two organizations, primarily focusing on compassion and superior medical and surgical dermatology care. Dr. Smith and her team are set to join Epiphany Dermatology, extending their rich expertise and resourcefulness to the growing network.

As part of Epiphany Dermatology, North Pointe Dermatology will gain access to additional operational resources. These include areas such as managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, and IT. The additional support will not only bolster North Point's services but also streamline its operations, ultimately improving patient care.

Anticipated Improvement in Atlanta's Dermatology Care

Epiphany Dermatology's CEO, Gheorghe Pusta, has expressed his excitement about the partnership, particularly highlighting the cultural fit between the two entities. He projects an anticipated improvement in the accessibility of dermatologic care in the Atlanta market, a region where Epiphany is keen to expand its footprint. Epiphany Dermatology operates in several U.S. states and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company has urged those seeking more information about their services or the partnership to visit their website or contact them directly.