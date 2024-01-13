en English
Health

Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam Linked to Behavioral Abnormalities, Studies Show

In a recent revelation, Levetiracetam, a widely-prescribed medication for treating epilepsy, has been associated with a heightened risk of behavioral abnormalities and psychotic symptoms among patients. The finding, based on a series of clinical studies, indicates a significant incidence of non-psychotic behavioral symptoms in patients treated with levetiracetam compared to those treated with a placebo.

Statistics Reflect Concerns

Among adults, the studies show that 13% of levetiracetam-treated patients exhibited behavioral symptoms, a stark contrast to the 6% in the placebo group. The divergence becomes more alarming in pediatric patients, as 38% of those treated with levetiracetam manifested behavioral symptoms compared to 19% of those treated with placebo.

Reported symptoms include a range of emotional disturbances, such as aggression, agitation, anger, anxiety, apathy, depression, and irritability. A study focusing on pediatric patients aged 4 to 16 years discovered an escalation in aggressive behavior in those treated with levetiracetam.

Younger Patients Face Higher Risks

In younger pediatric patients, specifically those aged 1 month to less than 4 years, a striking 12% reported irritability with levetiracetam, compared to none in the placebo group. These adverse behavioral reactions led to an increased discontinuation of treatment. Among adults on levetiracetam, 1.7% discontinued treatment due to behavioral adverse reactions, a higher rate than the 0.2% in the placebo group.

Implications on Treatment Protocols

In pediatric patients, the ramifications were more profound. A worrying 11% experienced behavioral symptoms that necessitated discontinuation or dose reduction, which sharply contrasts with the 6% in the placebo group. These findings underscore the critical importance of monitoring psychiatric symptoms in patients undergoing treatment with levetiracetam.

The relationship between levetiracetam and psychiatric symptoms suggests that healthcare providers should exercise caution when prescribing this medication. The study prompts an urgent review of treatment protocols to ensure the safety and wellbeing of patients with epilepsy.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

