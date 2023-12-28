en English
Health

EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough

By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:01 am EST
EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough

In what is being hailed as a landmark development in the pharmaceutical realm, scientists from the laboratory of Professor Christian Heinis at the Swiss Federal Polytechnic School (EPFL) have succeeded in creating a new class of cyclic peptides that can be orally administered. The study, published in the Nature Chemical Biology, resolves a longstanding challenge: creating oral drugs that can bind with proteins exhibiting flat surfaces or necessitating a specificity for certain protein homologs. These targets have traditionally been difficult to address with conventional small molecules.

From Injections to Oral Administration

Biologics that can address these protein targets have conventionally been administered via injections. However, this approach brings its own set of complications, particularly concerning patient convenience and accessibility. The research team at EPFL set its focus on cyclic peptides, known for their high affinity and specificity for challenging disease targets. Yet, these peptides typically don’t lend themselves to oral administration due to rapid digestion or inadequate absorption by the gastrointestinal tract.

The ‘One Pot’ Method: A Game Changer

The team developed a two-step combinatorial synthesis strategy, formulating a comprehensive library of cyclic peptides with thioether bonds. These bonds enhance the metabolic stability of these peptides when taken orally. The method, dubbed as ‘one pot,’ involves the synthesis of linear peptides, cyclizing them with bis-electrophilic linkers to form stable thioether bonds, and then diversifying their molecular structure through acylation. This streamlined process eliminates intermediate purification steps and allows for high-throughput screening directly in the synthesis plates.

High Affinity for Thrombin

Applying this method, PhD student Manuel Merz was able to create 8,448 cyclic peptides with an average molecular mass of 650 Daltons. This is above the typical maximum limit for orally available small molecules, yet these peptides demonstrated a high affinity for thrombin, a crucial enzyme in blood coagulation. In tests on rats, these peptides exhibited an oral bioavailability of up to 18%, a staggering improvement from the usual bioavailability of less than 2% for orally administered cyclic peptides.

This breakthrough opens up the possibility of treating a range of diseases that were previously challenging to manage with oral drugs. The team is now working on the automation of further steps in the method to synthesize and study more extensive libraries of molecules, potentially targeting intracellular protein-protein interaction targets that have been difficult to inhibit with classical small molecules.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

