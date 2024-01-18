en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

EPFL Scientists Develop New Method to Detect Protein Modifications Using Nanopores and Deep Learning

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
EPFL Scientists Develop New Method to Detect Protein Modifications Using Nanopores and Deep Learning

In a revolutionary scientific breakthrough, a team of scientists at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) has developed a novel method to detect and analyze protein modifications, known as post-translational modifications (PTMs) – a critical component in multiple biological processes and disease biomarkers.

The team’s innovative approach combines biological nanopores with deep learning, overcoming the limitations of traditional PTM detection methods, particularly in handling low protein concentrations and complex PTM patterns.

Revolutionizing PTM Detection

The new method employs a biological nanopore, specifically the pore-forming toxin aerolysin, to detect peptides with different PTMs at picomolar concentrations. As peptides traverse the nanopore, they generate unique ionic current signatures based on their structural alterations due to PTMs. These signatures are subsequently analyzed using deep learning algorithms, enabling precise classification of peptides based on their PTM patterns.

Demonstrating Potential in Parkinson’s Disease Research

The efficacy of this method was tested on various PTM forms of alpha-synuclein, a significant biomarker for Parkinson’s disease. The results demonstrated the method’s capacity to detect and distinguish proteins with single or multiple PTMs. This technological advancement could potentially permit more accurate mapping of PTM codes at the single-molecule level, possibly revealing new insights into the role of PTMs in disease processes and enhancing disease diagnostics.

Future Implications

The EPFL team, led by Matteo Dal Peraro, Chan Cao, and Hilal Lashuel, also revealed the potential for evolving this method into a portable diagnostic device. Such an advancement could revolutionize biomarker detection and contribute significantly to the development of treatments for diseases like Parkinson’s. The groundbreaking study has been published in ACS Nano, marking a significant contribution to the field of bioengineering.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Arianna Huffington Envisions AI as a Catalyst for Human Well-Being
In a New Year’s reflection, Arianna Huffington, the founder and CEO of Thrive Global, has shared her vision of artificial intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for human well-being. Amidst prevailing discussions about aligning AI with human values, Huffington’s perspective adds a fresh dimension. She believes that AI can be a tool to make us more
Arianna Huffington Envisions AI as a Catalyst for Human Well-Being
JDRF Leads Charge Against T1D Kidney Complications with $9 Million Investment
10 mins ago
JDRF Leads Charge Against T1D Kidney Complications with $9 Million Investment
Thrombolex Begins RESCUE II Study for PE Treatment with BASHIR Catheter
10 mins ago
Thrombolex Begins RESCUE II Study for PE Treatment with BASHIR Catheter
NHSGGC Faces Backlash Over Withdrawal of Blood Cancer Care Service
6 mins ago
NHSGGC Faces Backlash Over Withdrawal of Blood Cancer Care Service
University of Edinburgh Withholds Virologist's Emails Amid Lab-Leak Controversy
10 mins ago
University of Edinburgh Withholds Virologist's Emails Amid Lab-Leak Controversy
Marlborough inaugurates its first 'Happy Cafe': A Step Towards Community Well-being
10 mins ago
Marlborough inaugurates its first 'Happy Cafe': A Step Towards Community Well-being
Latest Headlines
World News
House Democrats Launch Ad Campaign Branding GOP as 'Anti-Abortion Extremists'
2 mins
House Democrats Launch Ad Campaign Branding GOP as 'Anti-Abortion Extremists'
China's NBS Asserts Zero Tolerance on Statistical Violations
2 mins
China's NBS Asserts Zero Tolerance on Statistical Violations
Arianna Huffington Envisions AI as a Catalyst for Human Well-Being
3 mins
Arianna Huffington Envisions AI as a Catalyst for Human Well-Being
London Mayoral Candidate Susan Hall Pledges £200M for Police, Criticises Unfunded Promises
3 mins
London Mayoral Candidate Susan Hall Pledges £200M for Police, Criticises Unfunded Promises
Twickenham Stadium Defaced in Pro-Palestine Protest Against Arms Exhibition
4 mins
Twickenham Stadium Defaced in Pro-Palestine Protest Against Arms Exhibition
Indian-Origin NZ U-19 Cricketer Snehith Reddy Echoes Shubman Gill's Signature Celebration
5 mins
Indian-Origin NZ U-19 Cricketer Snehith Reddy Echoes Shubman Gill's Signature Celebration
German Green Party’s Evolution: Annalena Baerbock and the New Political Landscape
5 mins
German Green Party’s Evolution: Annalena Baerbock and the New Political Landscape
Former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga Takes to the Streets, Cycling for Peace with 'Free Palestine' Message
5 mins
Former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga Takes to the Streets, Cycling for Peace with 'Free Palestine' Message
MiLaysia Fulwiley: Rising Star in College Basketball
5 mins
MiLaysia Fulwiley: Rising Star in College Basketball
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
22 mins
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
2 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
2 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
3 hours
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
5 hours
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
5 hours
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
5 hours
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses
5 hours
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app