EPFL Scientists Develop New Method to Detect Protein Modifications Using Nanopores and Deep Learning

In a revolutionary scientific breakthrough, a team of scientists at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) has developed a novel method to detect and analyze protein modifications, known as post-translational modifications (PTMs) – a critical component in multiple biological processes and disease biomarkers.

The team’s innovative approach combines biological nanopores with deep learning, overcoming the limitations of traditional PTM detection methods, particularly in handling low protein concentrations and complex PTM patterns.

Revolutionizing PTM Detection

The new method employs a biological nanopore, specifically the pore-forming toxin aerolysin, to detect peptides with different PTMs at picomolar concentrations. As peptides traverse the nanopore, they generate unique ionic current signatures based on their structural alterations due to PTMs. These signatures are subsequently analyzed using deep learning algorithms, enabling precise classification of peptides based on their PTM patterns.

Demonstrating Potential in Parkinson’s Disease Research

The efficacy of this method was tested on various PTM forms of alpha-synuclein, a significant biomarker for Parkinson’s disease. The results demonstrated the method’s capacity to detect and distinguish proteins with single or multiple PTMs. This technological advancement could potentially permit more accurate mapping of PTM codes at the single-molecule level, possibly revealing new insights into the role of PTMs in disease processes and enhancing disease diagnostics.

Future Implications

The EPFL team, led by Matteo Dal Peraro, Chan Cao, and Hilal Lashuel, also revealed the potential for evolving this method into a portable diagnostic device. Such an advancement could revolutionize biomarker detection and contribute significantly to the development of treatments for diseases like Parkinson’s. The groundbreaking study has been published in ACS Nano, marking a significant contribution to the field of bioengineering.