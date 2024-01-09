EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat

In a breakthrough discovery at University Hospital Bonn and the University of Bonn, researchers have identified the protein EPAC1 as a potential target to increase brown fat mass and activity. This revelation offers a promising strategy for weight loss and protection against cardiovascular diseases.

Unveiling the Power of Brown Fat

Unlike its white counterpart, brown fat converts energy into heat which has been found beneficial in the battle against obesity and related health risks, such as heart attack and stroke. Traditionally, weight loss has been approached through exercise and dieting, but these methods often fall short due to the body’s natural tendency to conserve energy during calorie restriction.

EPAC1: A Game-Changer in Fat Metabolism

The research team, under the leadership of Prof. Alexander Pfeifer, used a mouse model to investigate the cAMP signaling pathway, which is crucial for fat metabolism. They discovered that EPAC1 plays a key role in the development of brown fat. Remarkably, it also facilitates the conversion of white fat to beige fat cells, which share characteristics with brown fat.

Significance of EPAC1 in Humans

The relevance of EPAC1 was not only confirmed in human fat cells and human organoids, but an intriguing connection was established between a non-functional EPAC1 gene variant and higher body mass index (BMI) in humans. This discovery of EPAC1’s role in fat metabolism is part of a larger effort, under the DFG Collaborative Research Center Transregio-SFB 333 ‘BATenergy,’ to understand different adipose tissues and their implications for metabolic diseases.