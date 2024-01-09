en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat

In a breakthrough discovery at University Hospital Bonn and the University of Bonn, researchers have identified the protein EPAC1 as a potential target to increase brown fat mass and activity. This revelation offers a promising strategy for weight loss and protection against cardiovascular diseases.

Unveiling the Power of Brown Fat

Unlike its white counterpart, brown fat converts energy into heat which has been found beneficial in the battle against obesity and related health risks, such as heart attack and stroke. Traditionally, weight loss has been approached through exercise and dieting, but these methods often fall short due to the body’s natural tendency to conserve energy during calorie restriction.

EPAC1: A Game-Changer in Fat Metabolism

The research team, under the leadership of Prof. Alexander Pfeifer, used a mouse model to investigate the cAMP signaling pathway, which is crucial for fat metabolism. They discovered that EPAC1 plays a key role in the development of brown fat. Remarkably, it also facilitates the conversion of white fat to beige fat cells, which share characteristics with brown fat.

Significance of EPAC1 in Humans

The relevance of EPAC1 was not only confirmed in human fat cells and human organoids, but an intriguing connection was established between a non-functional EPAC1 gene variant and higher body mass index (BMI) in humans. This discovery of EPAC1’s role in fat metabolism is part of a larger effort, under the DFG Collaborative Research Center Transregio-SFB 333 ‘BATenergy,’ to understand different adipose tissues and their implications for metabolic diseases.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
26 seconds ago
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
Amazfit, a pioneering brand in smart wearables, showcased its innovative health-monitoring device, the Helio Ring, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. Stepping into the realm of smart rings, the Helio Ring is an advanced athletic recovery aid, promising a comprehensive view of physical activity and recovery. The device, designed with athletes in mind, tracks
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
England's Cardiac Arrest Survival Rates Worryingly Low: Need for Greater Public Intervention
5 mins ago
England's Cardiac Arrest Survival Rates Worryingly Low: Need for Greater Public Intervention
Yellow Fever Exhibition Explores Disease's Historical Impact on American Politics
8 mins ago
Yellow Fever Exhibition Explores Disease's Historical Impact on American Politics
Thiruvananthapuram: A Lifeline for Maldivians Amid India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions
3 mins ago
Thiruvananthapuram: A Lifeline for Maldivians Amid India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
3 mins ago
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
Legacy of Coldwater Creek: A Tale of Radioactive Contamination and a Community's Struggle
4 mins ago
Legacy of Coldwater Creek: A Tale of Radioactive Contamination and a Community's Struggle
Latest Headlines
World News
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
27 seconds
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
48 seconds
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 min
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
1 min
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
Trump's Legal Team Champions Presidential Immunity in Landmark Case
1 min
Trump's Legal Team Champions Presidential Immunity in Landmark Case
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
3 mins
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
Thiruvananthapuram: A Lifeline for Maldivians Amid India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions
3 mins
Thiruvananthapuram: A Lifeline for Maldivians Amid India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
3 mins
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
UA Game Week: Standout Performances, Coaching Carousel, and Player Movements
4 mins
UA Game Week: Standout Performances, Coaching Carousel, and Player Movements
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 min
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app