EPA Finalizes Ban on Asbestos Use in US, Targets Chrysotile to Combat Cancer

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken a decisive step forward in public health by finalizing a rule to ban the ongoing use and import of chrysotile asbestos, the only form of asbestos still in use within the United States. This landmark decision aims to significantly reduce the risk of asbestos-related diseases, including various forms of cancer, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's fight against these deadly conditions.

Advertisment

Historic Ban on Chrysotile Asbestos

Chrysotile asbestos, known for its use in automotive brakes, linings, and other vehicle friction products, as well as in gaskets, has been the focus of the EPA's final rule. This action comes after decades of scientific research linking asbestos exposure to serious health issues, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, and laryngeal cancer. With asbestos already banned in over 50 countries, the U.S. joins a growing list of nations prioritizing public health over the continued use of this carcinogenic material.

Implications for Industry and Public Health

Advertisment

The ban introduces different deadlines for various industries to transition away from the use of asbestos. Notably, the auto industry, which employs asbestos in brakes and gaskets, faces a six-month deadline following the final rule's publication in the Federal Register. Meanwhile, the chlor-alkali industry, a significant consumer of asbestos for the production of chlorine and sodium hydroxide, is granted a minimum of five years to find alternative methods. These measures underscore the EPA's commitment to minimizing asbestos exposure while providing industries with a reasonable timeframe to adjust their operations.

Response from Advocacy Groups and Industry

The ban has been met with widespread approval from public health advocates and workers' unions, who commend the Biden administration's dedication to safeguarding workers and the general public from asbestos exposure. However, some industry groups, such as the American Chemistry Council, have expressed concerns over the transition timeline, suggesting a longer period would be necessary to prevent disruptions in chlorine and sodium hydroxide supplies. Despite these concerns, the EPA emphasizes the need for strict workplace safety measures to protect workers' health during the transition.

As the EPA moves forward with evaluating legacy uses of asbestos and asbestos-containing talc, this ban represents a significant step in the ongoing effort to protect public health from the dangers of asbestos exposure. While challenges remain in addressing legacy asbestos in buildings and infrastructure, the ban on chrysotile asbestos sends a clear message about the nation's commitment to reducing cancer risks and advancing chemical safety.