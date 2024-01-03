en English
Agriculture

Enzymatic Production of MAGs and DAGs: Advancements, Challenges, and Future Prospects

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
In a recent review published in the Grain & Oil Science and Technology journal, a team led by Jiawei Zheng has spotlighted the advancements in the enzymatic production of monoacylglycerols (MAGs) and diacylglycerols (DAGs) spanning the past 15 years. These substances, typically found at low concentrations in natural oils, are vital components of global emulsifier production and healthful cooking oils, making their production a crucial area of research.

Efficiency and Sustainability in MAGs and DAGs Production

The review takes a close look at practical and industrial technologies including system designs and patent evaluations, all aimed at producing MAGs and DAGs efficiently and sustainably. It emphasizes the role of enzyme choice, substrates, and conditions in determining the efficiency and quality of MAGs and DAGs. The article also illuminates the role of reaction media in improving reaction homogeneity and product yield.

Challenges in Scaling Enzymatic Processes

Scaling enzymatic processes for industrial use presents certain challenges, the review notes. These include maintaining enzyme activity and addressing economic implications. Despite these obstacles, the study reflects an increasing shift towards enzymatic methods in the industry, citing their specificity, lower energy requirements, and ability to preserve sensitive components.

Enzymatic Methods: The Future of the Industry?

The transition towards enzymatic methods could lead to safer, more sustainable, and higher quality emulsifiers and cooking oils, aligning with consumer demands for healthier, more natural food ingredients. The review anticipates further adoption of enzyme technologies in the industry, but also underscores the need for continued research to address issues such as reaction efficiency and large-scale application.

As the industry continues to evolve, the use of enzymatic production methods for MAGs and DAGs may well become the norm rather than the exception. The implications of this shift could be far-reaching, impacting not just the production of these substances, but also the wider food industry and, ultimately, consumers worldwide.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

