Environmental Pollution and Its Impact on Wildlife Gut Health: A Study on Bank Voles

A recent study has shed light on the significant impact of environmental pollution on the gut microbiota of wildlife, specifically bank voles, and its subsequent effect on their health. Researchers turned to 16S amplicon sequencing to analyze changes in the gut microbiota of bank voles inhabiting areas contaminated with environmental radionuclides.

Link Between Pollution and Gut Health

Alongside changes in gut microbiota, the team also evaluated the voles’ health through transcriptomics, histological staining analyses of colon tissue, and measurements of short-chain fatty acids in feces and blood. The results indicated a deterioration in gut health among the voles living in polluted environments, evidenced by hypotrophy of goblet cells, a likely weakened mucus layer, and altered gene expression of Clca1 and Agr2. Interestingly, no visible inflammation was noted in the colon tissue.

Implications of the Study

This groundbreaking study underscores that environmental pollution can substantially affect the gut health of animals. It also suggests that gut health and other health parameters should be considered concurrently in ecotoxicological studies to understand the full impact of environmental stressors.

Other Studies in Focus

In a related study, exposure to polystyrene microplastics (PS MPs) was found to damage the intestinal barrier in mice, accumulate in liver tissue, and cause injury. It also led to cholestasis by dysregulating bile acid synthesis and efflux-related gene expression in the liver.

Another study discussed the impact of pollution on the gut microbiota of insects, specifically houseflies. It proposed the use of bacterial species and bacteriophages to regulate the gut microbiota and its effects on larval growth. The study also highlighted the potential of bacteriophages as a biological control agent for insect pest management.

Simultaneously, a study investigated the pervasive presence of microplastic contaminants in several rivers and the likely threats they pose to aquatic organisms and humans. The most prevalent microplastic polymer found was polyethylene (PE), with the pervasiveness of microplastics signifying a potential threat to the aquatic ecosystem and humans via biomagnification through the food chain.

Lastly, the presence of mycotoxins in animal feed, such as the T 2 toxin, was identified as a significant threat to animal health and productivity, leading to substantial economic losses and concerns about food safety. This study highlighted the prevalence of mycotoxins in Europe, Asia, and America, with up to 80% of crop samples being contaminated. More extreme weather conditions are expected to result in even higher levels of mycotoxin contamination.