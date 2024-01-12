Enhancing Fitness in 2024: How to Achieve Your Health Goals

As the calendar flips to 2024, a significant number of individuals have pledged to improve their health, with fitness topping their list of New Year resolutions. According to Forbes Health, 48 percent of people have prioritized enhancing their fitness this year, underscoring the global focus on health and wellness.

Advertisment

Strategies for Improving Fitness

Innovative Athletics in Palm Desert offers insights into effective strategies for boosting fitness. Owner Benjamin Hernandez and Boxing Coach Jamaal Brooks highlight the importance of setting attainable goals, adopting regular physical activity, making small dietary changes, ensuring ample sleep for mental health, and scheduling an annual wellness exam. These professionals emphasize the value of self-compassion and achievable growth in managing health goals.

Brittany Thorpe, a clinical dietician at MultiCare, brings attention to the critical role of balanced nutrition in achieving fitness goals. Thorpe recommends a diet rich in protein, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables and cautions against underfueling, especially for those ramping up their exercise routines. Underfueling could result in fatigue, an increased risk of injury, and hindered progress towards body composition goals.

Advertisment

Post-Exercise Nutrition and Hydration

Thorpe also highlights the importance of post-exercise nutrition, advising individuals to focus on consuming carbohydrates and protein to facilitate recovery. She suggests post-workout snacks such as fruit, cottage cheese, beef jerky, or protein bars. Hydration, Thorpe notes, is an equally vital component of a healthy regimen. She advises individuals to drink enough water to maintain pale yellow urine and to replenish electrolytes after prolonged workouts. Options like Gatorade provide quick energy and electrolytes, while protein shakes offer a rapid dose of protein.

The American College of Sports Medicine has released its list of top fitness trends for 2024. Wearable technology emerged as the number one trend, followed by worksite health promotion, and fitness programs for older adults. Real-time health and fitness tracking, work-related wellness programs, and fitness programs for older adults round off the top 10 fitness trends for 2024.