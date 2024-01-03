Engineering Students Design Life-Changing Wheelchairs for Children

In a groundbreaking collaboration, engineering students at Tulane University have joined forces with Make Good, a nonprofit organization, to design custom wheelchairs for young children with mobility issues. This initiative has been life-changing for 19-month-old Elijah Jack from Baton Rouge, who was born with a congenital condition affecting his femur bones. The specially designed wheelchair has given Elijah an unprecedented level of independence, allowing him the freedom to move around on his own. Crystal Jack, Elijah’s mother, has spoken about the profound impact the wheelchair has had on their lives, providing her son with a newfound autonomy and freeing her to undertake more daily tasks without the need to constantly carry her son.

Partnership with TOM Global

The initiative also includes a partnership with TOM Global, an Israeli-based organization dedicated to creating solutions for individuals with disabilities. Noam Platt, the director of Make Good, highlights the significance of such projects in giving engineering students exposure to real-world challenges and inspiring a lifelong dedication to solving them.

Biomedical Engineering for a Cause

Dylan Lucia, a graduate student involved in the project, has found that the experience aligns perfectly with his aspiration of using his biomedical engineering skills to make a tangible positive impact on people’s lives. The project not only assists the children it serves, but it also cultivates a sense of independence and enhances the quality of life for both the children and their families.

Virtual Reality Application for Stroke Rehabilitation

In related news, biomedical students have developed an immersive virtual reality application for rehabilitation in unilateral spatial neglect post-stroke. This application aims to improve motor function and reduce reaction times in post-stroke patients while also increasing patient motivation. The application, which has been approved by a physician, has shown promising initial results and could potentially be utilized in clinical practice.

Tele-Intervention in Pediatrics

A systematic review was conducted to examine the evidence and efficacy of two trends in early childhood intervention services: the family-centered model and the use of tele-intervention. The review, which included 33 studies, identified five main themes, among them the positive impact on the quality of life for professionals and families, the potential of tele-intervention as a preventative and intervention tool, and its potential as a solution to contextual barriers. Tele-intervention in pediatrics is seen as inherently part of the family-centered model, and future research should explore its use as a possible solution to contextual barriers.