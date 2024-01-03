en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Engineering Students Design Life-Changing Wheelchairs for Children

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST
Engineering Students Design Life-Changing Wheelchairs for Children

In a groundbreaking collaboration, engineering students at Tulane University have joined forces with Make Good, a nonprofit organization, to design custom wheelchairs for young children with mobility issues. This initiative has been life-changing for 19-month-old Elijah Jack from Baton Rouge, who was born with a congenital condition affecting his femur bones. The specially designed wheelchair has given Elijah an unprecedented level of independence, allowing him the freedom to move around on his own. Crystal Jack, Elijah’s mother, has spoken about the profound impact the wheelchair has had on their lives, providing her son with a newfound autonomy and freeing her to undertake more daily tasks without the need to constantly carry her son.

Partnership with TOM Global

The initiative also includes a partnership with TOM Global, an Israeli-based organization dedicated to creating solutions for individuals with disabilities. Noam Platt, the director of Make Good, highlights the significance of such projects in giving engineering students exposure to real-world challenges and inspiring a lifelong dedication to solving them.

Biomedical Engineering for a Cause

Dylan Lucia, a graduate student involved in the project, has found that the experience aligns perfectly with his aspiration of using his biomedical engineering skills to make a tangible positive impact on people’s lives. The project not only assists the children it serves, but it also cultivates a sense of independence and enhances the quality of life for both the children and their families.

Virtual Reality Application for Stroke Rehabilitation

In related news, biomedical students have developed an immersive virtual reality application for rehabilitation in unilateral spatial neglect post-stroke. This application aims to improve motor function and reduce reaction times in post-stroke patients while also increasing patient motivation. The application, which has been approved by a physician, has shown promising initial results and could potentially be utilized in clinical practice.

Tele-Intervention in Pediatrics

A systematic review was conducted to examine the evidence and efficacy of two trends in early childhood intervention services: the family-centered model and the use of tele-intervention. The review, which included 33 studies, identified five main themes, among them the positive impact on the quality of life for professionals and families, the potential of tele-intervention as a preventative and intervention tool, and its potential as a solution to contextual barriers. Tele-intervention in pediatrics is seen as inherently part of the family-centered model, and future research should explore its use as a possible solution to contextual barriers.

0
Health United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Linda Evangelista, a name synonymous with the supermodel era, has made a dynamic return to the fashion world after a nearly five-year hiatus, gracing the cover of V Magazine in a captivating photoshoot. The fashion project, featured in the magazine’s spring issue, marks her triumphant comeback and reasserts her stature in the industry. Evangelista’s Transformative
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
7 mins ago
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
BridgeBio Pharma to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
9 mins ago
BridgeBio Pharma to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
2 mins ago
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
3 mins ago
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
4 mins ago
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
21 seconds
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
1 min
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
1 min
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
2 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
2 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
3 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
3 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
3 mins
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
34 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app