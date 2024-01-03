en English
Education

Engineering Students Create Mobility Solutions for Children

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
Engineering Students Create Mobility Solutions for Children

A group of biomedical engineering students at Tulane University have teamed up with nonprofit organization Make Good and Israeli-based TOM Global to design and create wheelchairs for very small children with mobility challenges. Among the beneficiaries of this revolutionary initiative is 19-month-old Elijah Jack from the Baton Rouge area of Louisiana, who was born with a missing femur bone in one leg and a shortened femur in the other.

Enabling Independence

The specialized wheelchair, a brainchild of this collaborative venture, has enabled young Elijah to manoeuvre around his home independently. This newfound freedom was non-existent before due to his physical condition. The project extends beyond providing practical assistance to children like Elijah. It offers the engineering students a unique opportunity to apply their skills towards solving real-world problems.

Creating Impact Beyond Classrooms

Noam Platt, the director of Make Good, perceives this project as a potential catalyst for students to develop an enduring passion for addressing such challenges. For Dylan Lucia, a graduate student involved in the project, the positive impact these wheelchairs create in children’s lives is a fulfilling experience that aligns with his goals of using engineering to help others.

A Source of Relief for Parents

The custom-designed wheelchair has also brought relief to Elijah’s mother, Crystal Jack. The burden of having to carry her son all the time has been significantly reduced, granting them both an enhanced degree of independence.

Education Health United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

