Engineering Cutibacterium Acnes: A New Hope for Acne Treatment

Researchers at Pompeu Fabra University have made a groundbreaking stride towards personalized and targeted skin treatment therapies. They have successfully engineered the skin-dwelling bacterium Cutibacterium acnes to produce neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL) protein, a therapeutic molecule with the potential to modulate sebum production, a key element in acne treatment.

Engineering Bacteria for Therapeutic Benefits

The study, published in Nature Biotechnology, represents a significant leap in the field of synthetic live bacterial therapeutics. It showcases the potential of engineered bacteria as living therapeutics, aligning with the broader trend in biotechnology to develop synthetic bacterial treatments for a range of diseases, including metabolic disorders, cancer, and infections. The engineered bacterium has been validated in skin cell lines and its delivery has been tested in mice.

NGAL and Sebum Regulation

The NGAL protein produced by the engineered bacterium is known to be a mediator of the acne drug, isotretinoin, that reduces sebum production by inducing the death of sebocytes. The successful regulation of sebum production offers a potential treatment for acne without disrupting the skin microbiome, providing a promising avenue for less invasive treatments for acne and other skin conditions.

Future of Engineered Probiotics

The research team is optimistic about the potential application of these 'smart microbes' in humans. Non-engineered Cutibacterium acnes has already been safely and effectively tested on the skin of patients. The research team is now focused on using Cutibacterium acnes to address acne and atopic dermatitis. Beyond treating skin conditions, the team envisions broader applications in skin sensing and immune modulation. The ongoing research aims to extend this technology to address conditions like atopic dermatitis, presenting a ray of hope for those grappling with acne and laying the groundwork for innovative approaches in skincare and dermatology.