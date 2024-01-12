en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Engineered Nanoparticles: The Potential Revolution in Treating Cardiovascular Disease and Cancer

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Engineered Nanoparticles: The Potential Revolution in Treating Cardiovascular Disease and Cancer

Biomedical engineering is on the brink of revolutionizing the treatment of two of the most lethal diseases: cardiovascular disease and cancer. Bryan Smith, a renowned biomedical engineer, is spearheading this research, focusing on the use of engineered nanoparticles to enhance drug delivery within the human body.

Nanoparticles: A New Approach to Treating Cardiovascular Disease and Cancer

Smith’s team has uncovered the potential of nanoparticles in targeting specific immune cells, thereby serving as an innovative treatment for both cancer and cardiovascular disease. These nanoparticles are capable of penetrating immune cells, traversing the bloodstream, and delivering drugs directly to tumors or plaque formations. This breakthrough could pave the way for reducing plaque size in atherosclerosis, the deadliest form of cardiovascular disease characterized by inflammation and buildup of substances, including cholesterol within blood vessel walls. The targeted delivery method could also mitigate side effects due to its specificity.

Shared Origins: The Common Ground between Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease

While cancer and cardiovascular diseases appear distinct, they share common risk factors like chronic stress, smoking, obesity, and certain lifestyle choices. Moreover, both diseases can be traced back to chronic inflammation. As science uncovers the molecular parallels between these two conditions, the potential of therapies capable of treating both diseases simultaneously increases. This discovery could be groundbreaking, as it could significantly improve therapeutic outcomes for patients suffering from both diseases.

The Enhanced Permeation and Retention Effect: A Potential Game Changer

Interestingly, nanoparticles can accumulate in tissues with leaky blood vessels, a phenomenon known as the enhanced permeation and retention effect. Initially observed in cancer, this effect is now being scrutinized for its potential in treating cardiovascular diseases. If successful, this innovative approach to drug delivery could revolutionize the way we treat both cardiovascular disease and cancer, potentially improving the lives of millions of patients worldwide.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Raw Sewage Leak into Johannesburg River Underlines South Africa's Water Infrastructure Woes
Water quality in Gauteng, South Africa, is under threat as raw sewage from two ruptured pipes flows unimpeded into the Pampoenspruit, a river in Johannesburg, for the seventh consecutive day. This issue has raised concerns among local residents who noticed a foul smell during the holidays and discovered the source to be raw sewage entering
Raw Sewage Leak into Johannesburg River Underlines South Africa's Water Infrastructure Woes
Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status
8 mins ago
Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status
Health Concerns As Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements
11 mins ago
Health Concerns As Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
2 mins ago
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
Single Mother's Battle with Housing Crisis Over Christmas: A Tale of Resilience
5 mins ago
Single Mother's Battle with Housing Crisis Over Christmas: A Tale of Resilience
Homage Seeks Urgent Donations for its Home Repair Program Amid Rising Demand
6 mins ago
Homage Seeks Urgent Donations for its Home Repair Program Amid Rising Demand
Latest Headlines
World News
Raw Sewage Leak into Johannesburg River Underlines South Africa's Water Infrastructure Woes
2 mins
Raw Sewage Leak into Johannesburg River Underlines South Africa's Water Infrastructure Woes
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
2 mins
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
High-Profile Visits and Policy Reversals Amid Zimbabwe's Socio-Economic Challenges
2 mins
High-Profile Visits and Policy Reversals Amid Zimbabwe's Socio-Economic Challenges
Telangana Government's District Reorganization Plan Under Review Amidst Criticism
4 mins
Telangana Government's District Reorganization Plan Under Review Amidst Criticism
Single Mother's Battle with Housing Crisis Over Christmas: A Tale of Resilience
5 mins
Single Mother's Battle with Housing Crisis Over Christmas: A Tale of Resilience
Tens of Thousands Protest in Poland Against Government's Media Changes and Minister Imprisonment
5 mins
Tens of Thousands Protest in Poland Against Government's Media Changes and Minister Imprisonment
High School Girls' Basketball: Recent Scores and Stellar Performances
5 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Recent Scores and Stellar Performances
Homage Seeks Urgent Donations for its Home Repair Program Amid Rising Demand
6 mins
Homage Seeks Urgent Donations for its Home Repair Program Amid Rising Demand
Thunderous Victory: Oklahoma City Dominates Portland in NBA Clash
6 mins
Thunderous Victory: Oklahoma City Dominates Portland in NBA Clash
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app