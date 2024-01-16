Energy Drinks and Child Mental Health: A Disturbing Correlation

A groundbreaking study points out the possible perils of energy drinks for minors, revealing a correlation between consumption and severe mental health issues. This research underscores the potential dangers of energy drinks to the mental well-being of youngsters, suggesting that their high caffeine content and other stimulating ingredients have adverse effects.

A Call to Restrict Sales to Minors

Over 40 health organizations and experts are urgently appealing to policymakers to limit the sales of energy drinks to children due to the associated mental and physical health risks. Despite the UK government's intent to legislate restrictions on sales to under 16s, no further steps have been taken, and the energy drinks market continues to flourish. These organizations are pressing the government to implement the national sales restrictions on these potentially harmful beverages to under 16s, emphasizing that the health of children cannot be postponed.

The Impact on Children's Health

According to the Public Health journal, children who consume energy drinks are more likely to experience suicidal thoughts, anxiety, lower academic performance, and engage in risky behaviors such as smoking and alcohol use. The study also found that energy drink consumption is linked with shorter sleep duration, poor sleep quality, and increased risk of various health issues such as depressive behaviors and ADHD symptoms. There is a call to make energy drinks illegal for under 16s in the UK, as health officials urge the government to ban sales of energy drinks to minors.

Addressing Public Health Concerns

The study further highlights the need for addressing public health concerns related to energy drink consumption in children and young people. The research examined data from 57 studies involving over 1.2 million youths from 21 different nations, ages nine to 21, and found that boys were more likely than girls to consume these drinks. The study also found that children who consume energy drinks are more likely to become overweight, experience heart issues, anxiety, sadness, and poor sleep quality. Lead author Amelia Lake emphasized the negative effects of caffeine and sugar in these drinks, including difficulty falling asleep, increased blood pressure, heart rate, and dental problems.