Europe

ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals

The European Union-funded research project, ENDOMIX, is poised to explore the intricate effects of endocrine disruptors on human health. These potent chemicals, known for their capacity to meddle with the hormonal system, are ingrained in our daily lives and may pose serious health threats. The project, under the prudent coordination of the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ) in Germany, is a collaborative endeavor involving 11 partner institutions spanning seven nations.

Uncovering the Unseen

Helmed by Prof. Ana Zenclussen, the research exploits existing European cohort population studies, notably the LiNA mother-child study, which offers a wealth of previously chemically analysed data and biosamples. The ENDOMIX team is set to leverage computer-based modelling, cell culture experiments and laboratory mixtures to unravel the effects of these disruptive chemicals. A primary area of interest is the interaction of these chemicals with the immune system and their potential contribution to chronic diseases such as asthma and metabolic disorders.

A New Path to Understanding

The project’s unique approach incorporates AI and various research methodologies, aiming to pinpoint critical periods of sensitivity to these chemicals. The ultimate goal is to formulate recommendations that curb exposure and mitigate health risks. ENDOMIX is slated to run until 2027, bolstered by the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation programme with a generous grant approximating EUR 7 million.

Implications and Caveats

While the project is poised to shed light on the complex interaction between endocrine disruptors and human health, it is essential to bear in mind that the views expressed in the project are exclusively those of the authors. They do not represent the official standpoint of the European Union or the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HADEA).

Europe Health Science & Technology
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

