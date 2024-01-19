End-of-Shift Policy Under Scrutiny Following Teenager's Fatal Accident

In a harrowing revelation at an inquest, it was uncovered that a 14-year-old boy, Lucas Pollard, met his untimely death in Leighton Buzzard while an available Rapid Response Paramedic, merely three minutes away, was not deployed due to a debatable 'end of shift policy'. Lucas was involved in a fatal crash while riding an electric dirt bike with a 15-year-old companion. Their joy ride ended tragically as they slammed into a roundabout, causing Lucas to collide with a street sign and sustain life-ending injuries.

The Controversial 'End of Shift Policy'

The 'end of shift policy' of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has come under intense scrutiny following the incident. This contentious policy stipulates that staff are only called out in the last 30 minutes of their shift in specific emergencies. In Lucas's case, despite having a rapid response vehicle within a three-minute reach, it was not dispatched. Consequently, the teenager had to endure an agonizing additional 15-minute wait for another ambulance to arrive.

Family's Reaction and Ambulance Service's Response

Dr. David Kirby, who attended to Lucas, pointed out that the youngster's injuries were so grave that immediate medical attention might not have saved his life. However, the assistant coroner for Bedfordshire and Luton, Dr. Sean Cummings, still found the situation 'extraordinary'. He expressed his intention to issue a prevention of future deaths report. His primary criticisms were the strict adherence to the policy and the communication failures that occurred.

Lucas's family was shocked upon learning about the nearby vehicle that wasn't sent out. They hope that this tragic incident will lead to necessary policy changes. In response to the unfolding events, the East of England Ambulance Service has apologized and acknowledged the need for a review of its 'end of shift policy'. It remains to be seen how this review will impact future emergency response scenarios.