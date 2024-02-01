President Wayne Coveyduck Retires, Michael Bell Takes Leadership

Wayne Coveyduck, the esteemed President and Chief Executive Officer of Lennox and Addington County General Hospital (LACGH), has made public his decision to retire, effective from March 31, 2024. A visionary leader whose tenure saw the hospital achieve unprecedented growth and spearhead transformative initiatives, Coveyduck's departure is regarded as the end of an era.

A Legacy of Excellence

Under Coveyduck's guidance, LACGH experienced a period of significant organizational expansion, with measurable advancements in the hospital's programs, services, and facilities. His leadership ensured that LACGH remained at the cutting-edge of medical technology, consistently delivering high-quality patient care to the community. Deb Lowry, the LACGH board chair, commended Wayne for his innovative approach and unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care.

Passing the Torch

Post-retirement, the mantle of leadership at LACGH will be assumed by Michael Bell, a proven leader in community health. Bell, known for his significant contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 25, 2024. His remarkable efforts to keep community health organizations operational during the global health crisis have earned him widespread recognition and respect.

End of an Era, Start of a New Chapter

Coveyduck's impending retirement signals the end of an illustrious chapter in LACGH's history. His transformative leadership has left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire the hospital's future direction and strategy. As Bell steps into his shoes, there's a collective confidence in his ability to carry forward the mission of LACGH, building upon the solid foundation established by Coveyduck while carving out his unique path.