Business

Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor

In a move to bridge the service gap left by the closure of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s inpatient rehabilitation unit in December 2022, Encompass Health Corp., a leading rehabilitation hospital operator, has applied to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for the green light to set up a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility in Bangor. The unveiling of this proposed hospital, with an estimated cost of $61.4 million, is set for January 2027 at 1017 Union St.

Addressing the Local Gap in Rehabilitation Services

The new facility is Encompass Health Corp.’s strategic response to the existing service gap in the region. It is designed as a specialized 24-hour care center for patients grappling with a range of conditions, including but not limited to amputations, brain injuries, and strokes. A prime feature of the hospital will be its amenities, which will comprise private rooms, a dedicated dialysis area, and both indoor and outdoor therapy spaces.

Creating Jobs and Building Partnerships

Looking beyond its immediate healthcare goals, Encompass Health also has its sights set on economic development. The project is projected to create between 100 and 150 job opportunities within its first five years of operation. The company is also seeking ways to forge partnerships with local stakeholders and is exploring potential affiliations with Maine schools to facilitate student participation.

Awaiting State Approval

While the plan is ambitious, the state’s approval is still pending. The requirement for Encompass Health is to demonstrate a compelling need for such services in the community. In its application, the company has leveraged its market analysis to cite a strong demand for the proposed services, particularly in catering to the elderly population’s needs.

Encompass Health Corp., operating 161 hospitals across 37 states and Puerto Rico, intends to finance the project through its existing funds and credit facilities. In line with its commitment to meeting community needs, the company anticipates seeking disease-specific certifications. Its track record, including a successful patient home return rate from its Portland hospital higher than the national average, underscores the potential benefits of this proposed hospital.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

