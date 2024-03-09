Empowering Health: TNUSRB Chairperson Stresses Women's Health Priority at Vellore Event

On International Women's Day, Seema Agarwal, Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), underscored the importance of prioritizing women's health for their enhanced contribution to society. The event, held at Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore, was a vibrant celebration of women's achievements and a call to action for better health practices among women. G.V. Sampath, Chairman of Naruvi Hospitals, highlighted the hospital's commitment to women's health, with a significant percentage of its workforce being female, demonstrating the pivotal role women play across various sectors.

Groundbreaking Call to Action

During her address, Ms. Agarwal emphasized that maintaining good health goes beyond seeking medical attention upon falling ill. It involves proactive measures to prevent sickness and ensure overall well-being. This perspective is crucial as women increasingly take on complex roles in challenging environments. Her message was clear: women's health should be a top priority, not only for their sake but for the betterment of society as a whole.

Naruvi Hospitals: A Beacon of Women's Empowerment

Naruvi Hospitals, by dedicating over 70 percent of its roles to women, stands as a testament to the empowerment and excellence of women in healthcare and beyond. The hospital's leadership, including G.V. Sampath, expressed pride in their women-driven workforce, acknowledging the unmatched focus and dedication women bring to any field, including medicine, business, and law. The International Women's Day celebration was not just an event but a reflection of Naruvi Hospitals' culture and its respect towards women.

Broader Implications for Society

The insights shared by Ms. Agarwal and Mr. Sampath during the celebration resonate with the global call for gender equality and health equity. By highlighting the indispensable role of women in society and the necessity for them to prioritize their health, the event at Naruvi Hospitals serves as a reminder of the broader implications of women's health on societal advancement and prosperity. As women continue to break barriers and excel in various fields, their health remains a cornerstone for sustainable development and equality.