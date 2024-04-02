Empowering Change: Samarth Hyundai and NDTV Champion Disability Inclusivity

On World Autism Awareness Day, Merry Barua, founder of Action for Autism, emphasizes the unique workings of the autistic brain, urging for broader societal acceptance and understanding. In a concerted effort to foster inclusivity, Hyundai's Samarth initiative, in partnership with NDTV, unveils a compelling video that highlights the importance of awareness and acceptance in building a more inclusive society for people with disabilities.

Advertisment

Breaking Barriers: The Essence of Samarth

'Samarth by Hyundai,' a pioneering initiative aimed at promoting inclusivity for people with disabilities, has taken a significant leap forward with the release of 'Tu Soch.' This anthem, crafted by National Award-winning lyricist Varun Grover and set to music by Indian Ocean, encapsulates the resilient spirit of individuals overcoming disability-related challenges. Through captivating visuals and stirring narratives, the initiative seeks to alter perceptions and advocate for a society where disabilities do not dictate one's abilities or achievements.

Spotlight on Success: Stories of Triumph

Advertisment

Among the many voices amplified by the Samarth initiative is that of a Kashmiri woman who, despite being wheelchair-bound, successfully runs a spice business. Her story, alongside those of other remarkable individuals such as Yogesh Kathuniya, a discus paralympian, and Ira Singhal, an IAS officer combating societal mindsets, illustrates the vast potential within those often sidelined by their disabilities. These narratives not only inspire but also serve as a testament to the indomitable human spirit, challenging preconceived notions about disability.

A New Perspective on Disability and Media

The role of media in shaping perceptions of disability has come under scrutiny, sparking a conversation on the need for authentic representation. Insights from various discussions, including those at the ReelAbilities Film Festival, underscore the transformative power of seeing disability portrayed with dignity and accuracy in media. This shift towards inclusive representation aims to foster a more empathetic understanding of disability, moving beyond stereotypes to recognize the full humanity and capabilities of individuals.

As the narrative around disability shifts from one of limitations to one of empowerment and inclusion, initiatives like Samarth by Hyundai play a crucial role. By highlighting the achievements and stories of individuals with disabilities, they not only challenge societal perceptions but also pave the way for a more inclusive future. It's a reminder that inclusivity begins with each of us, and together, we can contribute to building a society that values and embraces diversity in all its forms.