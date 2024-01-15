Employee Wellbeing: A Top Priority or Just ‘Wellbeing Washing’?

In a recent poll conducted by Robert Walters, the crucial concern for professionals in the UK & Ireland is now ‘wellbeing,’ with 28% marking it as their top priority for the year. However, a stark contrast is observed with 55% of the professionals believing that their employers need to enhance their efforts in promoting employee wellbeing. As the term ‘wellbeing washing’ gains traction, it reflects the discrepancy between companies’ public support for mental health causes and their lack of consistent internal support.

Employee Wellbeing – A Necessity, Not a Luxury

Despite some companies planning to double their spending on wellbeing initiatives, a mere 11% of professionals feel their employers prioritize it. This reveals a glaring gap between the intended and perceived efforts of employers in promoting wellbeing. Consequently, 41% of employers believe that their efforts go unnoticed. Amidst this, employees are becoming more vocal about their needs, and some are even taking measures into their own hands, such as opting for flexible work arrangements to prevent burnout.

Wellbeing Washing – A Growing Concern

As a result of these inconsistencies, the term ‘wellbeing washing’ has been coined. This term describes companies that publicly support mental health initiatives but fall short of providing consistent internal support. This phenomenon has become a significant concern for professionals, leading to a demand for greater transparency and consistency from employers in their wellbeing initiatives.

The Way Forward

As employees increasingly voice out their needs and concerns, employers are encouraged to consider cost-effective wellbeing measures. These include flexible working, improved mental health resources, and enhancement of workplace environments. By prioritizing employee wellbeing, companies can foster a happier, healthier, and more productive workforce, thus contributing positively to the company’s bottom line and overall societal wellbeing.