Employee Informs Boss of Work Delay During Labor: A Humorous TikTok Revelation

When Tamara Drpić found herself in active labor, she chose to break the news of her impending work delay to her boss in a rather unconventional manner. From the confines of her hospital bed, a video was shot and uploaded on TikTok, where Drpić humorously addressed the inconvenience of her pending emails due to the imminent arrival of her child. The video, she confessed, was filmed while she was under the influence of painkillers.

A Viral TikTok Video and the Ensuing Reactions

Drpić's video took TikTok by storm, sparking diverse reactions from viewers. Some users shared their own experiences of working during labor, while others expressed concern over the apparent pressure to prioritize work during significant life events such as childbirth. The video also sparked a broader discussion about the challenges faced by mothers in the United States, particularly in terms of limited maternity leave provisions.

Maternity Leave in the United States: A Closer Look

The Family and Medical Leave Act in the United States offers up to 12 weeks of leave for mothers, often unpaid, depending on the employer. This has been a point of contention for many, with critics arguing that the provision is insufficient and does not adequately support new mothers.

The Boss's Response and Drpić's Workaholic Tendencies

Despite the unusual notification method, Drpić's boss responded supportively, encouraging her to enjoy the moment. Going a step further, Drpić revealed her workaholic tendencies. She admitted to bringing her laptop to the hospital with the intention to work from her delivery room, underscoring her dedication to her job.