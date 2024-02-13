Emmitt Smith Tackles Opioid Crisis: Advocating Narcan to Save Lives

Emmitt Smith, the esteemed former Dallas Cowboys running back and 'Dancing with the Stars' champion, is leading a new charge to combat America's opioid crisis. By joining forces with Emergent BioSolutions and the Ready to Rescue campaign, Smith is advocating for the widespread use of Narcan to prevent opioid overdose deaths.

From the Gridiron to the Frontlines of the Opioid Crisis

With over 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the US within the 12 months ending in October 2021, Emmitt Smith is no stranger to the devastating impact of opioid addiction. After losing a teammate and witnessing a friend's son succumb to overdoses, as well as a family member's struggle with addiction, Smith felt compelled to take action.

Ready to Rescue: A Call to Action

Smith's mission is to raise awareness about Narcan, a life-saving nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. As part of the Ready to Rescue campaign, Smith is urging people to be prepared and carry Narcan with them in case of emergencies. He emphasizes that Narcan is easy to use and can make all the difference in saving someone's life.

Breaking the Stigma: Narcan is for Everyone

"Narcan is not just for first responders or medical professionals," Smith says. "It's for anyone who wants to be ready to help in the event of an opioid overdose." By working to break the stigma surrounding Narcan and addiction, Smith aims to empower individuals to take an active role in addressing the opioid crisis.

In conclusion, Emmitt Smith's advocacy for Narcan and his commitment to raising awareness about the importance of being prepared in the face of the opioid overdose crisis is a powerful example of how individuals can make a difference in their communities. By sharing his personal experiences and joining forces with Emergent BioSolutions and the Ready to Rescue campaign, Smith is helping to save lives and break the stigma surrounding addiction.