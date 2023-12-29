en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Emma Heming-Willis Reveals Emotional Struggles Amid Husband’s Battle with Dementia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:51 pm EST
Emma Heming-Willis Reveals Emotional Struggles Amid Husband’s Battle with Dementia

Emma Heming-Willis, wife of acclaimed Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, has revealed her emotional anguish during the Christmas season and their 16th wedding anniversary, in the wake of her husband’s battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). In a series of heartfelt posts shared on Instagram, Heming-Willis highlighted the difficulties she faced during the holidays, emphasizing the crucial role of community and connection as her lifeline during these challenging times.

The Unseen Battle

FTD, a form of dementia that predominantly affects individuals under 60, was diagnosed in Willis in 2022. The disorder, which can take years to diagnose, is characterized by a progressive decline in behavior, language, and cognition. Prior to this diagnosis, Willis was found to have aphasia, a brain disorder that impacts speech and language comprehension. The progression of his health conditions has significantly impacted the Willis family, with Heming-Willis shouldering the responsibility of caregiver.

Strength in Community

Throughout this ordeal, Heming-Willis has repeatedly underscored the importance of an enduring support system. She has candidly expressed her gratitude for the emotional relief and strength she draws from her followers, acknowledging them as her “lifeline”. Despite her personal struggles and the guilt over having access to resources others may lack, she has remained steadfast in raising awareness about aphasia and FTD, potentially providing understanding and aid to others facing similar battles.

Enduring Love

Amid the complexities of her husband’s illness, Heming-Willis continues to express her deepening love and admiration for Willis. In her posts, she has paid tribute to their 16-year journey together, acknowledging the challenges that have marked their path. Additionally, Heming-Willis has voiced the difficulty in gauging her husband’s awareness of his condition, adding another layer of uncertainty to their journey. Yet, in the face of adversity, she remains hopeful, committed to understanding the disease and supporting her husband throughout his health battle.

0
Health Hollywood United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal

By Israel Ojoko

Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep

By BNN Correspondents

A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being

By BNN Correspondents

Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall

By BNN Correspondents

Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contam ...
@Food · 6 mins
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contam ...
heart comment 0
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape

By Muthana Al-Najjar

National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
23 seconds
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
1 min
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 min
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
2 mins
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
2 mins
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
3 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
3 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
4 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
4 mins
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 min
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
3 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app