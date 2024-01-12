en English
Health

Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE’s Healthcare

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Emirates Drug Establishment Board Discusses 100-Day Plan, Aims to Bolster UAE’s Healthcare

The Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), a pioneering federal body established by the UAE in November 2023, convened for their second meeting recently. The agenda was centered on the first 100-day plan for the organization, which is responsible for overseeing regulation of all medical and pharmaceutical products in the UAE. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and included other board members.

Accelerating EDE’s Development

In the meeting, the board underscored the importance of rapid meetings for the establishment’s development. This reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing the medical and pharmaceutical sectors and positioning the nation as a global and regional hub in these fields. The EDE’s primary mission is to improve the availability, quality, safety, and effectiveness of medical services.

Building National Capabilities

The board also discussed the development of national capabilities in healthcare. EDE’s jurisdiction is comprehensive, covering a broad spectrum of products including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, nutritional supplements, and cosmetics, across the entire country, including free zones. The institution’s formation at administrative and organizational levels is critical to achieving its strategic goals.

Strategic Move to Improve Healthcare

The formation of the EDE, with a board term of three years, is a strategic move by the UAE. The aim is to attract investments, nurture talent, and ensure the healthcare industry in the UAE meets international standards. The UAE Cabinet approved the formation of the Board of Directors for the EDE in December 2023, signaling a promising future for healthcare in the country.

Health
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

