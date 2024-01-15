en English
Health

Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy

Dr. Emily MacDonagh, better known as Emily Andre, is not just an NHS doctor and an author, but also a dedicated mother who is gearing up to welcome her third child this spring. Amidst the bustling chaos of her life, she has managed to pen a new children’s mental health book titled ‘Healthy Mind, Happy You’.

Striking a Balance Between Parenting and Profession

In an exclusive interview, Emily emphasizes the significance of mental health and the challenges tied to parenting. With two children of her own, Millie and Theo, and two step-children, Princess and Junior, from her marriage to singer Peter Andre, Emily underscores the importance of open and honest communication within the family. The dinner table, she suggests, serves as an essential space for family discussions, fostering a safe environment for conversations that may otherwise be difficult.

A Spotlight on the Impact of Social Media

Expressing her worries about the potential harmful effect of social media on mental health, particularly among younger generations, Emily shares her strategy to sidestep the negative elements of this digital platform. She candidly discusses her personal experiences with social media, shedding light on the delicate balance between offering support to her children and intervening in their online activities.

‘Healthy Mind, Happy You’: A Guide for Children and Parents Alike

Her book, ‘Healthy Mind, Happy You’, aims to serve as a guide, helping both children and parents manage mental health issues and kick-start tough conversations. Reflecting on her teenage years and the emotional challenges she encountered, Emily’s experiences have deeply influenced her writing and the advice she offers in her book.

Despite juggling a packed schedule, with the impending arrival of her third child and the launch of her book, Emily expresses a willingness to explore new opportunities. However, she recognizes that her growing family will command much of her time and attention in the coming months.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

