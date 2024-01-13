en English
Health

Emergency Wards Set Up Across Hyderabad Hospitals in Response to New COVID Variant JN.1

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
Emergency Wards Set Up Across Hyderabad Hospitals in Response to New COVID Variant JN.1

Hyderabad, a bustling city in India, finds itself on high alert following a suspected case of the new JN.1 variant of COVID-19. In response to this, the District Health Officer (DHO) has issued swift directives to establish emergency wards in government hospitals across the region. This proactive move is designed to rapidly manage and contain potential cases of the JN.1 variant, a sub-variant of the much-feared Omicron strain.

Emergency Wards to Combat JN.1 Variant

Following further instructions from the DHO, hospitals such as Govt Shah Bhitai, Kohsar Hospital, Paretabad Hospital, Qasimabad, and CDF Hospital have been asked to set up these special wards. Each hospital is to allocate a 5-bed emergency ward specifically for patients potentially affected by the JN.1 variant. The DHO’s assertive decision aims to fortify the city’s healthcare infrastructure in the face of this new threat.

A Suspected Case Triggers Precautionary Measures

These emergency measures were triggered by a suspected case of the JN.1 variant in Hyderabad. The case in question involves a man named Munawar who had recently returned from Bangkok. He has been isolated at his home in Qasimabad while his test results are being awaited. His situation underscores the local health authorities’ commitment to stringent screening and isolation protocols aimed at containing the spread of this new variant.

Two Positive Cases at Karachi Airport

Adding to the concern, two passengers at Karachi airport tested positive for the new variant earlier this week. These cases, along with the suspected case in Hyderabad, have heightened the sense of urgency and vigilance among local health authorities. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the persistent challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the world continues to grapple with the Omicron strain.

Health Pakistan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

