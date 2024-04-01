Emergency Room Crisis: Senior Doctors Reduce Hours Amid Junior Doctors' Strike in Seoul Hospitals

Emergency rooms at major hospitals in Seoul are facing unprecedented challenges as medical professors have begun to cut their working hours in response to a prolonged strike by junior doctors. This move has led to the reduction of procedures and the inability to treat certain patients, escalating the healthcare crisis in the city.

The Strike's Impact on Hospital Operations

The decision by senior doctors at major hospitals to reduce their working hours comes as a direct response to the fatigue and workload caused by the ongoing strike by junior doctors, which started on February 20, 2024. The strike, involving about 12,000 trainee doctors, has resulted in mass resignations, severely affecting hospital operations. Major hospitals like Asan Medical Center and Seoul St. Mary's Hospital have had to turn away patients or limit their services, significantly impacting stroke and non-critical care.

Government and Medical Community Standoff

Amidst the crisis, President Yoon Suk Yeol has urged the striking doctors to propose a unified increase in medical school admissions, suggesting a minimum hike of 2,000 to address the physician shortage. However, the medical community's concerns over the potential overloading of educational institutions and compromised healthcare standards have led to a deadlock, with little sign of a breakthrough.

Wider Implications for the Healthcare System

The strike and the subsequent reduction in working hours by senior doctors highlight the broader challenges facing South Korea's healthcare system, including the need for medical reform and the balancing of healthcare demands with physician workload. The situation underscores the urgent need for dialogue and compromise to resolve the impasse and mitigate the impact on patient care.

As the standoff between the government and the medical community continues, the repercussions are felt most acutely by patients and the healthcare system at large. The crisis calls for a reevaluation of the strategies to address physician shortages and the implementation of sustainable solutions that consider the welfare of both healthcare providers and recipients.