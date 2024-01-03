Emergency Reserves: The New Path to Financial and Personal Goal Achievement

In the quest for financial stability, a new concept coined by marketing professor Marissa Sharif is rising to prominence: “emergency reserves” in goal setting. This concept pivots on granting oneself a certain degree of flexibility to offset the minor setbacks that might otherwise derail the path to broader objectives. It’s a strategy underpinned by a phenomenon known as “the what the hell” effect, wherein individuals abandon their goals post minor hiccups.

Emergency Reserves: A Strategy for Success

Sharif’s research suggests that incorporating ’emergency reserves,’ for instance, allotting two days off from a daily step goal, can aid individuals in adhering to their long-term goals. This approach helps to alleviate the negative emotions tied to failure while fostering continued effort. It not only bolsters motivation but can also expedite the realization of long-term objectives, be it fitness or financial savings.

Applicability and Limitations

While the concept of ’emergency reserves’ can be applied across various domains of personal goal setting, it does have its limitations. It may prove counterproductive in circumstances involving potentially addictive behaviors, where a ‘cheat day’ can lead to a slippery slope. Nonetheless, Sharif’s findings offer a beacon of hope for individuals striving to set challenging goals, suggesting that incorporating emergency reserves can enhance the odds of success.

Workplace Emergency Savings Programs: A Growing Trend

Parallelly, the trend of workplace emergency savings programs is on the rise, with Fidelity Investments’ Goal Booster serving as a prime example. These programs allow employees to establish emergency savings plans for unforeseen expenses and near-term goals. Major employers have adopted such schemes, leading to a surge in momentum. The average account on Fidelity’s platform holds approximately $1,000 in savings.

Benefits and Government Support

The benefits of employee emergency savings are manifold, preventing employees from dipping into their retirement funds and enhancing their financial and emotional well-being. The proposed SECURE 2.0 Act permits automatic enrollment in emergency savings schemes, which could potentially increase the number of savers. One such saver, Delta Air Lines flight attendant Loretta Day, utilized her emergency savings plan to aid her daughter during a financial crisis and was able to refill the funds afterward.