Health

Emergence of the Covid JN.1 Variant: What We Know So Far

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Emergence of the Covid JN.1 Variant: What We Know So Far

Emerging as a cause of concern worldwide, the Covid JN.1 variant is a recent strain of the coronavirus, which is now the most dominant variant in the U.S., accounting for approximately 62 percent of all Covid cases. This new strain likely resulted from mutations that occur as the virus replicates, a characteristic common to all variants of the virus.

The Characteristics of Covid JN.1

The JN.1 variant has been classified as a variant of concern due to its highly contagious nature. It possesses a mutation named L455S, which enables it to bind more effectively to the ACE2 receptor, thus increasing its transmissibility. The symptoms of the JN.1 variant are similar to those of its predecessors, including headache, diarrhea, fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, muscle aches, nausea, and loss of appetite. However, fewer patients with this variant seem to lose their sense of smell.

Implications of Covid JN.1

Despite the higher infection levels, indicators of Covid-19 illness requiring medical attention have been lower than a year earlier. There is currently no evidence suggesting that JN.1 is producing more severe illness. The XBB 1.5 vaccine continues to protect against severe illness in the JN.1 era, although it should be noted that JN.1 is about 3 to 5 times less susceptible to neutralizing antibodies than the XBB 1.5 variant.

Controlling the Spread of Covid JN.1

The rapid spread of the JN.1 variant underlines the need for continued vigilance in monitoring and responding to the pandemic. Adhering to health guidelines, getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and staying informed are key in managing its spread. The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated the JN.1 coronavirus sub-variant as a ‘variant of interest’ due to its swift spread and has emphasized the need for simultaneous flu and Covid vaccination to mitigate the burden on healthcare systems.

Health Science & Technology
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

