Artemisinin Resistance Threatens Global Efforts in Malaria Control

The global fight against malaria has been dealt a blow with the emergence of artemisinin resistance, particularly in Africa, home to 94% of malaria cases and deaths globally. Artemisinin is a vital antimalarial drug that requires an endoperoxide bridge for its activity against the malaria-causing parasite, Plasmodium falciparum. The drug is activated in the parasite's food vacuole, a space where haemoglobin is hydrolyzed, releasing free haem that drives the cleavage of the endoperoxide bridge. This process results in free-radical formation and subsequent parasite toxicity.

Understanding Artemisinin Resistance

Resistance to artemisinin (ART-R) has emerged, characterized by delayed parasite clearance after treatment with artemisinin-based regimens. This resistance is strongly associated with mutations in the Kelch 13 (K13) protein, especially in the propeller domain, which are linked to the survival of early-stage parasites exposed to artemisinin. K13 mutations decrease haemoglobin uptake and processing, which in turn reduces the activation of artemisinin and leads to resistance.

Additional Contributing Factors

Other proteins, such as the ubiquitin hydrolase UBP1 and mutations in falcipain 2a, also contribute to ART-R by affecting haemoglobin hydrolysis and subsequent drug activation. The K13 C580Y mutation is predominantly found in resistant strains in Southeast Asia, while other mutations have emerged independently in different regions.

Implications of Artemisinin Resistance

The spread of ART-R and coincident resistance to partner drugs in combination therapies has led to treatment failures in several areas. This development threatens the efficacy of artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT), widely regarded as the most effective treatment for malaria. The urgent need now is to understand the extent of the problem and its consequences for malaria treatment and control, particularly in Africa where the burden of malaria is heaviest.