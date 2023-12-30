Embu Police Warn of Rising Counterfeit Alcohol Trade Amid Festive Season

As the festive season gains momentum, the police in Embu, Kenya have sounded an alarm over a surge in the sale of counterfeit and illicit alcoholic beverages. This warning comes on the heels of a startling discovery; the seizure of 40 crates of fake beer and other drinks from a store in Kageri within Siakago Market. The owner of the store is currently on the run, with the authorities hot on their trail.

Increasing Vigilance Against Illicit Trade

County Police Commander Nicholas has expressed a heightened concern over this rising trend. He emphasises the need for community vigilance to help combat the proliferation of this illicit trade. The focus is to protect consumers from the potential health risks and the legal implications associated with consuming fake or unlawfully produced alcohol. The police are appealing to the public to report any suspicious activities or products that might be linked to this illegal trade.

The Role of Citizen Participation

In this fight against counterfeit alcohol, the role of the citizen cannot be understated. The police have urged the public to utilise various channels to report stories of concern. These include the Citizen Digital App, email, SMS, and WhatsApp. This call to action underscores the importance of public cooperation in ensuring safety and legality in the marketplace, especially during times of increased social activity and celebration.

Inter-agency Collaboration for Enhanced Security

According to Embu County Criminal Investigations Officer James Githinji, the DCI officers have stepped up their activities and are collaborating with other agencies. This move is informed by the shift in strategy of the counterfeit and illicit brew operators. The police are adapting to the changing dynamics of this illegal trade, demonstrating their commitment to protect the public and maintain law and order.