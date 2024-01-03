en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Embracing Evidence-Based Medicine in Cardiology: Insights from ESC Congress 2023

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Embracing Evidence-Based Medicine in Cardiology: Insights from ESC Congress 2023

At the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2023 Congress, the necessity of adopting evidence-based medicine (EBM) principles for interpreting clinical trial results was underscored. The congress featured findings from several large intravascular coronary imaging trials, including ILUMIEN IV, OCTOBER, and OCTIVUS. The differing results presented by these trials highlighted the potential for confusion among clinicians when individual trials offer contradictory conclusions. This situation underscores the importance of EBM, which advocates for the assessment of the totality of evidence rather than relying on single-trial outcomes.

Contradictions and Confusions in Clinical Trials

The contrasting results of the intravascular coronary imaging trials ILUMIEN IV, OCTOBER, and OCTIVUS spotlighted the potential for misinterpretations and misconceptions among medical practitioners. A systematic review published in the BMJ in November 2023 provided a significant contribution to this discourse. The review demonstrated that intravascular imaging led to fewer cardiac deaths compared to angiography guidance, with consistent results across trials. Furthermore, a network meta-analysis by Gregg Stone, MD, indicated that both OCT-guided and IVUS-guided procedures saw similar improvements over angiography-guided procedures.

Evidence-Based Medicine: A More Reliable Approach

EBM encourages clinicians to assess the totality of evidence to avoid misconceptions and achieve more accurate medical judgments. It advises the use of systematic reviews and updated clinical guidelines, rather than individual trial results, for clinical decision-making. The reliance on clinical guidelines not based on systematic reviews is also questioned. The overarching message is that clinicians should embrace the comprehensive examination of evidence to inform their practice, rather than be swayed by the excitement of new and potentially conflicting trial results.

Implications for Clinical Practice

The utilization of EBM principles in cardiology is not just limited to the interpretation of clinical trial results. It extends to the overall management of cardiac patients and the roles of healthcare professionals in this process. For instance, there is increasing evidence of positive patient outcomes with Nurse Practitioners (NPs) in managing heart failure patients within a multidisciplinary team. However, the roles of NPs within the team are not clearly defined, and standardized NP-specific outcome measures are needed to highlight their effectiveness. Embracing EBM principles in this context can help establish clarity and drive more effective patient management strategies.

0
Europe Health Science & Technology
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
3 mins ago
Kurita Water Industries Acquires APW Business Units from ICL; Indian Energy Exchange Reports YoY Growth
In a significant business move, Japan’s water treatment giant, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., has penned a deal to acquire the APW business units of ICL’s Performance Products segment. This acquisition, valued at approximately 250 million, is set to be completed by the end of 2014, subject to regulatory approvals and willingness of a minimum number
Kurita Water Industries Acquires APW Business Units from ICL; Indian Energy Exchange Reports YoY Growth
ECB Advances Digital Euro Initiative With New Calls For Tender
17 mins ago
ECB Advances Digital Euro Initiative With New Calls For Tender
Riga Embraces Sustainable Transport with Electric Buses
27 mins ago
Riga Embraces Sustainable Transport with Electric Buses
Belgian Presidency Takes Over Digital Workers' Dossier from Spanish Presidency
13 mins ago
Belgian Presidency Takes Over Digital Workers' Dossier from Spanish Presidency
EU Implements 15% Minimum Tax Directive for Multinationals
15 mins ago
EU Implements 15% Minimum Tax Directive for Multinationals
Ancient Macedonian Capital Aigai Unveiled: A Journey Through the Polycentric Museum
16 mins ago
Ancient Macedonian Capital Aigai Unveiled: A Journey Through the Polycentric Museum
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
18 seconds
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
36 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks Add Defensive Muscle with Jaycob Megna Acquisition
Dr. Fayyad Al-Qudah Appointed as President of Legislation and Opinion Bureau
43 seconds
Dr. Fayyad Al-Qudah Appointed as President of Legislation and Opinion Bureau
Boise Hunter Homes' Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables Earns Top Spot in The Nationals 2024
1 min
Boise Hunter Homes' Dry Creek Ranch Arena & Stables Earns Top Spot in The Nationals 2024
The Quest for a Just Society: A Global Call for Altruism and Action
1 min
The Quest for a Just Society: A Global Call for Altruism and Action
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
2 mins
Ioan Lloyd: A Versatile Prospect for Wales in Six Nations Championship
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
2 mins
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
3 mins
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
3 mins
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app