Embracing Evidence-Based Medicine in Cardiology: Insights from ESC Congress 2023

At the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2023 Congress, the necessity of adopting evidence-based medicine (EBM) principles for interpreting clinical trial results was underscored. The congress featured findings from several large intravascular coronary imaging trials, including ILUMIEN IV, OCTOBER, and OCTIVUS. The differing results presented by these trials highlighted the potential for confusion among clinicians when individual trials offer contradictory conclusions. This situation underscores the importance of EBM, which advocates for the assessment of the totality of evidence rather than relying on single-trial outcomes.

Contradictions and Confusions in Clinical Trials

The contrasting results of the intravascular coronary imaging trials ILUMIEN IV, OCTOBER, and OCTIVUS spotlighted the potential for misinterpretations and misconceptions among medical practitioners. A systematic review published in the BMJ in November 2023 provided a significant contribution to this discourse. The review demonstrated that intravascular imaging led to fewer cardiac deaths compared to angiography guidance, with consistent results across trials. Furthermore, a network meta-analysis by Gregg Stone, MD, indicated that both OCT-guided and IVUS-guided procedures saw similar improvements over angiography-guided procedures.

Evidence-Based Medicine: A More Reliable Approach

EBM encourages clinicians to assess the totality of evidence to avoid misconceptions and achieve more accurate medical judgments. It advises the use of systematic reviews and updated clinical guidelines, rather than individual trial results, for clinical decision-making. The reliance on clinical guidelines not based on systematic reviews is also questioned. The overarching message is that clinicians should embrace the comprehensive examination of evidence to inform their practice, rather than be swayed by the excitement of new and potentially conflicting trial results.

Implications for Clinical Practice

The utilization of EBM principles in cardiology is not just limited to the interpretation of clinical trial results. It extends to the overall management of cardiac patients and the roles of healthcare professionals in this process. For instance, there is increasing evidence of positive patient outcomes with Nurse Practitioners (NPs) in managing heart failure patients within a multidisciplinary team. However, the roles of NPs within the team are not clearly defined, and standardized NP-specific outcome measures are needed to highlight their effectiveness. Embracing EBM principles in this context can help establish clarity and drive more effective patient management strategies.