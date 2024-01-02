en English
Europe

EMA Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Repotrectinib Application: A New Hope for ROS1 and NTRK-Positive Tumors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
EMA Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Repotrectinib Application: A New Hope for ROS1 and NTRK-Positive Tumors

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated Bristol Myers Squibb’s marketing authorization application for its groundbreaking drug, repotrectinib, a next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed as a treatment for ROS1 positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and NTRK positive solid tumors. This announcement comes as a pivotal development for patients suffering from these aggressive diseases, offering a glimmer of hope in the form of an alternative treatment.

Trials Indicate Positive Results

The application for the marketing authorization of repotrectinib is based on promising results from two significant trials: the Phase 1/2 TRIDENT 1 trial for adults and the CARE study for pediatric patients. These trials have shown that repotrectinib has the potential to bring about significant responses and robust activity in patients suffering from ROS1 positive NSCLC and NTRK positive solid tumors. The safety profile of the drug was reported to be generally manageable with standard care, further making it a viable treatment option.

Expanding Treatment Options

Repotrectinib aims to provide a new option for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1 positive NSCLC, and NTRK positive solid tumors, including those not only dealing with the primary disease but also those plagued with brain metastases and resistance mutations. In November 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) already approved repotrectinib for use in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1 positive NSCLC. This validation by the EMA brings Bristol Myers Squibb one step closer to making this novel targeted therapy available to patients across Europe.

Long-Term Assessments and Future Implications

Despite the positive initial results, the TRIDENT 1 trial is ongoing to assess the long-term outcomes of the treatment, while the CARE study continues to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of repotrectinib in pediatric and young adult patients with solid tumors harboring specific gene alterations. These ongoing studies signify the commitment to thorough research and patient safety, while also anticipating the future role of repotrectinib in addressing high unmet medical needs.

ROS1 positive NSCLC and NTRK positive solid tumors are rare and aggressive forms of cancer that often leave patients seeking more effective treatment options. Repotrectinib, which has been designed to improve the durability of response and intracranial activity, has received multiple FDA designations, including Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations, for its potential benefits. It stands to reason that the validation by the EMA is a significant milestone, not only for Bristol Myers Squibb but also for the countless patients battling these diseases.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

