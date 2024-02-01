Elmo, the beloved Sesame Street character, recently made a social media post in an attempt to check in on the world in 2024. The little red muppet's well-meaning message, however, unexpectedly ignited a wave of existential crisis, with followers pouring out their hearts in responses that were far from the anticipated cheerful or nostalgic reminisces.

Elmo's Check-In: Love, Fuzziness, and Existential Crisis

The innocuous check-in post was designed to spread love and fuzzy vibes, but instead, it prompted a torrent of responses from Americans blaming the puppet for their depression. The post went viral, and even President Joe Biden chimed in, triggering further criticism for engaging with a fictional character amidst the ongoing national challenges.

Fallout and Response

The responses ranged from lighthearted banter to deep-seated reflections on life and mental health, creating a mixed bag of reactions. The Sesame Street family, including well-known characters, joined the conversation, echoing the love and support that Elmo intended to spread.

Psychologists Weigh In On Viral Cleaning Trend

In parallel news, psychologists are examining a recent trend sweeping across TikTok: impulsive cleaning. Experts are debating the potential dangers and motivations behind this trend that is quickly gaining popularity.

